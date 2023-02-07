“John’s the GOAT Man” – Top WWE Superstar Hails John Cena as the Greatest Ever

John Cena is a name that has motivated countless individuals across the world to pursue a career in pro wrestling. The former 16-time world champion was a master, on the mic and in the ring. In fact, his knowledge of the squared circle puts him on the list of pro wrestling GOATs. And it’s not just the just fans, John Cena, as a WWE superstar, has had a big influence on the current generation of wrestlers.

Recently, a multi-time WWE champion shared how he has learned a lot from the 16-time world champion. For those who are wondering who this superstar is, it’s none other than “The Visionary” Seth Rollins. Speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated recently, the “Drip God” opened up about a lot of topics, including John Cena on the cover of WWE 2K23.

Seth Rollins claims he, as a WWE superstar, took a “ton of inspiration” from John Cena “the GOAT”

Talking about John Cena, the top WWE superstar, had a lot of reasons to praise and give credit. Without any hesitation, Seth Rollins called The Cenation Leader “the GOAT” and the best. When compared to Cena’s career, Rollins felt he was just a footnote.

The Visionary noted how John Cena has influenced so many WWE superstars over the years. In fact, the 16-time champion has a lot to do with what Rollins does in the ring. The top WWE superstar claimed he took a lot of inspiration from working in the ring with John Cena.

Rollins further added that he comprehended much from The Cenation Leader behind the scenes. Even now, he feels Cena is his mentor despite being away from the company. Rollins stated:

“John’s the GOAT man, John’s the best, John is incredible. And you know, I’m a footnote, really, in his career. John [Cena] influenced so many talents over the years, he was a generational guy. For me though… John influenced what I do so heavily. I took a ton of inspiration from John [Cena]. I learned a lot being in the ring with John, I learned a lot watching John behind the scenes. And John still is a mentor to me, even now, even though he isn’t around that often.”

Both men are rumored to be on the match card of this year’s Showcase of Immortals

Seth Rollins is a full-time WWE superstar, which means he will surely be appearing in this year’s WrestleMania. As of now, there are rumors that he will be facing Logan Paul on the Show of Shows.

Even WWE hinted at that during the 2023 Royal Rumble by making the YouTube Sensation eliminate The Visionary. Since then, both men have been dissing each other through interviews and social media.

As for John Cena, every WWE fan knows he’s currently busy with his Hollywood projects. In fact, Right Now, Cena is in Australia filming for his upcoming movie. Though there are reports that he will face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

Nevertheless, if all things go well, Seth Rollins and John Cena will be featured at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. Who knows, fans might see The GOAT and The Visionary having a face-off backstage on the mega event.

