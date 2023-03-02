Possible Spoilers Regarding Austin Theory vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory is currently reveling in his second reign as the United States Champion. The 25-year-old star claimed the US Championship after defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat match at Survivor Series WarGames last year. After retaining his Championship successfully at Elimination Chamber, Theory threw an open challenge on Monday Night Raw the following night with his title at stake.

Edge answered and tasted defeat courtesy of Finn Balor. According to a new report, Austin Theory’s reign as the US Champion is far from over. With WrestleMania fast approaching, Theory appears to be gearing up to face his rumored opponent, John Cena. But who will come out on top?

Austin Theory is reportedly scheduled to have a longer run with the U Title after John Cena clash at Mania

The Wrestling Blog reported that the WWE creative team reportedly has big plans for Austin Theory heading to WrestleMania 39. The report states that there are internal talks about having Austin Theory enjoy a perpetual longer run as the United States Champion. In addition, he is reportedly slated to put his title on the line at WrestleMania 39.

According to some Information I received, WWE Creative team has been discussing the possibility of having Austin Theory having a longer run with the US Title after Wrestlemania. They see potential on him right now, he is scheduled to defend the US title at Wrestlemania — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 1, 2023

If things play out exactly as per the report, Austin Theory would defeat John Cena and retain his US title at the Showcase of Immortals.

In the latest edition of Raw, during a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Theory expressed his fervor to come face-to-face with John Cena next week when the sixteen-time World Champion makes his first appearance of 2023 on Raw in Boston, Massachusetts.

WWE is reportedly “very happy” with the progress of Austin Theory

Austin Theory was handpicked by Vince McMahon to become the future of the company. However, after Vince McMahon let go of the reins of the creative, there were speculations about Theory being poorly booked by Triple H. Especially after Theory failed to cash in his Money in the Bank contract successfully.

But, WrestlingNews.Co reported that the WWE management is “very happy” with Austin Theory’s progress.

Vince McMahon told Austin Theory on WWE RAW that if he doesn’t beat Finn Balor he is going to pull out his equalizer and leave him in a puddle of blood, snot, and broken teeth. Then he’ll take a selfie and send it to his mom. “We at WWE do not promote gory self-mutilation…” pic.twitter.com/1OaY2jaeDc — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) January 18, 2022

In the past, even John Cena stated in an interview that Austin Theory has all the ingredients to be a main-event star in WWE. The way things are going for the reigning US Champion, it is safe to bet that John Cena will put the young star over at WrestleMania 39.

Click here for more wrestling news.