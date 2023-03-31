Roman Reigns WrestleMania Record: What Is The Win/Loss Record Of The Tribal Chief At The Grandest Stage of Them All?

Just like in 2021 and 2022, Roman Reigns is going to be a part of WrestleMania 2023 as well. The Head of The Table will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes this year. In fact, this will be his third WrestleMania main event in a row. With the kind of run he is in Right now, fans wonder when was the last time he was defeated at the Show of Shows. Well, let’s take a look at the WrestleMania record of Roman Reigns.

The Head of The Table made it to the match card of the Showcase of Immortals in his very first year on the main roster. In fact, Roman was a part of every WrestleMania from 2013 to 2019. He missed WrestleMania 36, but since then, he has been on a different level. But still, what is the WrestleMania record of Roman Reigns to date?

“The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns holds a win-loss record of 7-2 at WrestleMania

So far, The Head of The Table has been a part of 9 singles and tag team matches at WrestleMania, out of which, he has headlined the show 6 times. As to the win/loss record, Roman Reigns has won 7 and lost just 2 matches at WrestleMania.

Moreover, Roman is third on the list of superstars who have the most no. of WrestleMania main events under their name. He is one short of Triple H, who has 7, and two short of Hulk Hogan, who has made 8 main event appearances at the Show of Shows.

Here’s the complete win/loss record of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania:

WrestleMania 29: The Shield versus Sheamus, Randy Orton, and Big Show (WON)

WrestleMania 30: The Shield versus Kane and The New Age Outlaws (WON)

WrestleMania 31: Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar (LOST)

WrestleMania 32: Roman Reigns versus Triple H (WON)

WrestleMania 33: Roman Reigns versus The Undertaker (WON)

WrestleMania 34: Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar (LOST)

WrestleMania 35: Roman Reigns versus Drew McIntyre (WON)

WrestleMania 37: Roman Reigns versus Daniel Bryan versus Edge (WON)

WrestleMania 38: Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar (WON)

Roman’s undisputed title match against Cody Rhodes this weekend will be his 10th overall, and 7th main event appearance at WrestleMania.

The Tribal Chief will also create a unique record by defending his champion this year

As noted above, WrestleMania 39 will be Roman Reigns’ third consecutive main event appearance at the Show of Show. However, by defending his title this year, he has made it to the WWE history books for a unique reason.

No WWE superstar has ever defended his title at WrestleMania, three times in a row, and that too, without losing it in between. Roman Reigns will be the first-ever to do so. In fact, he hasn’t lost a title since Payback 2020 and has been holding it for over 940 days.

Wrestlemania 39 will be the third consecutive year that Roman Reigns has defended a world title at the event 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kPinmDr7Az — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 27, 2023

