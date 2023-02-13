Vince McMahon Seen as a “Hindrance and Not a Help” in WWE’s Sale Negotiations

Vince McMahon’s return to WWE a few months after his temporary retirement has been met with low spirits backstage. Mr. McMahon used his controlling shareholder power to strong-arm his way back onto the Board. The WWE mogul now serves as the Chairman of the Board. In the wake of his return, former Co-Ceo, Stephanie McMahon, stepped down from her position and announced her retirement. Although McMahon hasn’t taken the reins of Creative from Triple H yet, a lot of people believe that he is acting as the backseat driver.

The primary objective of McMahon’s return to the company was to oversee the company’s potential sale. It was previously reported that WWE was sold to Saudi Arabia’s PIF, but the news hasn’t been confirmed yet.

In addition, WWE has reportedly started negotiations for their sale again with two front-runners, Disney and Comcast. Amidst the rumors, word backstage is that McMahon’s presence is seen as a “hindrance”.

Vince McMahon’s hand in WWE sale negotiations is reportedly seen as a “hindrance”

Vince McMahon’s return to the company has seemingly opened a whole another can of worms. His return in January was dreaded by many people backstage. At this point, even the WWE Universe is apprehensive of Vince McMahon taking control of the Creative again.

As noted, the company has restarted its sale negotiations with potential candidates but, a new report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Vince McMahon’s presence is proving to be a “hindrance and not a help”.

“At this stage of the game, the belief is that McMahon’s presence is a hindrance and not a help in these negotiations, although as the largest stockholder, he is also the key beneficiary financially if and when the sale goes down and for that reason forced his way into that process,” wrote Meltzer.

Years before the Attitude Era, Vince takes the “Mr. McMahon” character out for a test drive in USWA. (1993) pic.twitter.com/NR7RQLEFPN — Vintage Puroresu プロレス (@vintagepuro) February 5, 2022

How much money will Vince McMahon make if the sale takes place?

The sole purpose of Vince McMahon now is to facilitate the sale of the company he bought from his father and revolutionized. The current net worth of the WWE is $6.58B. The report further noted a breakdown of how much money would go to the key people if a deal is locked. The list is as follows:

Vince McMahon: $2,552,969,558

Stephanie McMahon: $170,842,415

Linda McMahon: $50,320,030

Kevin Dunn: $24,205,410

Nick Khan: $13,837,200

Frank Riddick: $10,931,948

Paul Levesque: $8,323,822”

Nick Khan again says Vince McMahon has no issue stepping aside if its the right deal. pic.twitter.com/w9UpRacu1b — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 3, 2023

Click here for more wrestling news.