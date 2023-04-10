Vince McMahon Will Reportedly Lose His Voting Control Over WWE After UFC Merger

On April 3, 2023, WWE changed forever because Endeavor Group became its new owner. It was announced that Vince McMahon has sold WWE to the parent company of UFC. Both companies are expected to merge into one new publically traded company soon. Although the 77-year-old will act as the Executive Chairman of the new venture, he won’t have the same voting power.

Before the deal with Endeavor Group, the McMahon Family owned 55% shares of the WWE company. As to Mr. McMahon, he alone possessed around 48% of them. At that time, the 77-year-old also has a voting authority of 70% over the company.

Vince McMahon won’t have the same voting control over WWE after the UFC merger

For the first time in the last 41 years, WWE is not a company run by the McMahon Family. Now that there is a new owner, the hierarchy of power won’t be the same. In fact, after the UFC merger, Vince McMahon will no longer have the majority voting power over WWE.

In its recent report, Wrestlenomics explained how the 77-year-old is going to lose his voting authority. The report stated when the merger process between WWE and UFC is over, Vince McMahon will own only 18% shares.

After the deal, WrestleNomics believes “Vinnie Mac” won’t have the same power he had in the past. Though the report didn’t reveal the percentage of voting authority he will possess now. However, considering his shares, it’s easy to assume it will be a lot less.

When WWE merges with UFC, Vince McMahon will no longer have majority voting control over WWE or other entities within the new company. We estimate he’ll hold about 18% of all shares. 📡 Wrestlenomics Radio is live now:https://t.co/OnxrmbRzFP pic.twitter.com/uHZI0toxxs — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) April 9, 2023

The 77-year-old will still be able to make creative changes on every WWE show

When Mr. McMahon returned to the WWE Board earlier this year, his sole purpose was to oversee the sale. In fact, until WrestleMania 39, he didn’t interfere with anything presented on TV. However, now that the company is sold, he can and has forced changes in the creative process.

After the Endeavor deal, Vince McMahon was announced as the Executive Chairman of WWE and UFC. The new position and power allows him to make creative changes to the product. While speaking to CNBC, McMahon admitted he will be involved in major stoylines. So far, WWE has aired two weekly shows, out of which, one was heavily influenced by him.

Vince McMahon was fully in charge of WWE Raw https://t.co/kPEHnLTAJO pic.twitter.com/ofuLykkUX4 — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) April 4, 2023

Nevertheless, fans are unhappy with his involvement, and apparently, the new owners know that. If things ever come to voting, the 77-year-old will not have the power to oppose them. Though it seems both parties are optimistic about the way things are right now.

