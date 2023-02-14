Who Were the Highest Paid WWE Wrestlers of 2022?

It’s no secret that being a pro wrestler is one of the hardest jobs on the planet. Simply put, a large part of a pro wrestler’s life is spent traveling 365 days a year, away from home. In addition, no matter how beat up their bodies are, they put it on the line week after week in a bid to entertain their fans.

But aside from pro wrestling being an onerous job, it still stands as one of the most lucrative industries. It is the dream of every wrestling aspirant to make it to the WWE. Over the years, many WWE superstars have made a fortune by entertaining their fans.

Whether you call them celebrities or superheroes or athletes, WWE superstars build larger-than-life personalities that allow them to take home a massive paycheck.

Highest paid WWE wrestlers in 2022

It’s a no-brainer that Roman Reigns is the most successful WWE superstar in WWE today. The Tribal Chief has been tenacious with his title so far. But was he the highest paid wrestler in 2022? According to a report from The Wrestling Blog, the highest-paid WWE wrestlers in 2022 were as follows:

Brock Lesnar – The Beast Incarnate made a whopping $13.5M in 2022. Although Brock Lesnar wrestled just eight matches in 2022, he still made the most money.

Roman Reigns – As noted, Roman Reigns is WWE’s most successful wrestler today. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion earned an eye-popping $7.5M in 2022.

Drew McIntyre – The former WWE Champion was involved in a total of 102 matches in 2022 out of which he won 70, lost 29, and 3 matches ended in a draw. McIntyre earned $6M in 2022.

Randy Orton – Although the Viper was MIA for the second half of 2022, he took home a massive paycheck. Randy Orton made $5 million in 2022.

Seth Rollins – According to CageMatch.Net, The Visionary wrestled 120 matches in 2022. The former Universal Champion made a staggering $4M last year.

Becky Lynch – The Man was the highest-paid female talent in WWE in 2022. After spending almost four months out of commission due to injury, Becky Lynch returned in November, Survivor Series WarGames. Lynch made $3.1 million in 2022.

Ronda Rousey – The Rowdy One was the second-highest-paid female talent on the roster in 2022 earning $1.5 million.

Charlotte Flair – Much like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair was sidelined in 2022 due to an injury. The Queen returned to WWE on the last edition of SmackDown in 2022 and dethroned then-SmackDown Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey. Like Rousey, Flair was also the second-highest-paid female talent who made $1.5 million in 2022.

Bobby Lashley – The Almighty held the WWE Championship in 2022 after defeating Brock Lesnar. Bobby Lashley’s impressive run in 2022 earned him $1M.

Edge– The Rated R Superstar’s most notable appearance in 2022 was when he formed Raw’s top villainous faction, The Judgement Day. However, he was later usurped by Finn Balor who became the faction’s new leader. Edge made $1M in 2022.

Does Brock Lesnar own a private jet?

Although Brock Lesnar is known to be a reclusive individual, who lives away from the hullabaloo of city life, he lives a luxurious life with his wife, Sable. The former WWE Champion owns several mansions and luxury cars. The Beast Incarnate is one of WWE’s most influential wrestlers on the roster, and he is also well taken care of by the WWE.

To make his travel hassle-free, WWE allowed Brock Lesnar to have a private jet. It’s worth noting that Brock Lesnar has paid for his jet but the maintenance is taken upon by WWE.

