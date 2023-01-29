Ric Flair Recalls “Serious” Heart-to-Heart Talk With Triple H at WWE Raw XXX After Recent Fallout

January 23rd was a star-studded night for WWE as the promotion celebrated Monday Night Raw’s 30th anniversary. Many WWE legends made appearances on WWE TV and cut memorable promos. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was seen on WWE TV after almost two years. The Nature Boy came out and ushered his daughter, Charlotte Flair, into the ring. The sixteen-time World Champion had been on negative terms with the company, specifically with Triple H.

In the past, Ric Flair reportedly filed a lawsuit against WWE for giving away his trademark gimmick “The Man” to Becky Lynch. This ruined his relationship with Triple H. In 2022, Ric Flair revealed in an interview that he and Triple H had stopped talking to each other. However, their relationship appears to have thawed at WWE Raw XXX.

Ric Flair recalls his conversation with Triple H backstage at WWE Raw XXX

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair revealed that Triple H reached out to him backstage and had a heart-to-heart conversation with him. According to Naitch, both men were able to put their past differences aside.

Flair also admitted to having realized that Triple H was in a “bad place” just like he was when their relationship began to show cracks initially. Both men then looked each other in the eye and understood each other’s standpoint and let bygones be bygones.

Let’s Have A Heart 2 Heart. @RicFlairNatrBoy shares with Conrad Thompson @HeyHeyItsConrad about his meeting with Triple H @TripleH. NEW #TBTM available on our To Be The Man YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/AtBFpwQHqw — To Be The Man with Ric Flair (@ToBeTheManPod) January 26, 2023

“I’m not gonna share, obviously, but he was in a bad place just like I was. When you get there, you’ll realize, as only you can do if you’ve been there (…) that there’s so much more to it, and it’s time to just look each other in the eye and talk about the issues and put them behind you and hope that we get to see each other tomorrow.”

Thankfully, The Game and The Dirtiest Player in The Game have realized that life is too short to hold grudges. Now that both men are past their disputes, we may catch Ric Flair often on WWE TV.

Ric Flair also mended the fences with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Last year, Ric Flair disclosed on “Busted Open Radio” that Seth Rollins was giving him the silent treatment and that he was upset with Flair due to him making a stink over the “Man” trademark. During a signing session, Seth Rollins seemingly did not even acknowledge Flair’s presence.

Thankfully again, Flair had the chance to mend the fences with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on WWE Raw XXX. Further on his podcast, Flair explained how he walked up to Becky Lynch and apologized, and shook hands with Seth Rollins.

“I apologized to Becky Lynch. I walked up to her and said, ‘May I speak with you for a minute?’ I just said, ‘I’m sorry this ever got to where it is.’ I went over and shook Seth Rollins’ hands and I said, ‘I’m gonna apologize to your wife.’

