“C*caine Ain’t Cheap”: Ryan Garcia Gets Mercilessly Trolled as Reports of $100 Million Earnings Come to Light

Ryan Garcia has made a bold claim regarding his career earnings. The lightweight boxer made his name on social media after posting his training videos. ‘The Flash’ showed insane hand speed and reflexes in his training videos that garnered millions of views. His success in the ring only added to his fame. Garcia is now shaping up to fight Devin Haney on April 20 in Las Vegas. Ahead of the fight, ‘KingRy’ made a bold claim of his career earnings in an interview on YouTube.

In an interview with Jack Alter on YouTube, Ryan Garcia stated that after his next fight, his total earnings will be between $80-$100 million.

Here’s what the fans had to say about the claims:

“He’s sacrificing his record to get the bag, respect”

One user stated the claim was a lie:

“That’s a straight up lie”

Another user had an interesting question:

“Daaaang, dolla dolla bills y’all! But hey, do ya think chasing paper should be more praised than an undefeated streak?”

One user made a bold claim about Ryan Garcia’s habits:

“Cocaine ain’t cheap…”

Take a look at more reactions:

Meanwhile, amidst all the fuss, Ryan Garcia has a challenge waiting for him.

Bryce Hall wants to fight Ryan Garcia bare-knuckle and claims he will lose to Devin Haney

Bryce Hall ripped into Ryan Garcia as the trash talk between the pair heated up. Garcia and Hall have been going back and forth on X recently.

In a recent interview with Kanpai Media on YouTube, he revealed that he was ready to fight Garcia in a bare-knuckle fight:

“Ryan Garcia, he wants to talk shit, I’d love to see him in person, and bare-knuckle I’d f*cking run that with him everyday.”

Bryce Hall also went on to state that Ryan Garcia loses millions of dollars playing poker. The TikTok star does not like Garcia at all.

However, it is highly unlikely that ‘KingRy’ would agree to a bare-knuckle fight against Hall. The TikTok star is 1-0 as a bare-knuckle fighter.