Floyd Mayweather to Gervonta Davis – Fans Speculate Wildly as Ryan Garcia Teases ‘Surprising’ Teammate

Boxing star Ryan Garica is preparing to take on a big challenge in the form of Devin Haney later this year. After months of back and forth, the two men confirmed that they would be fighting each other on April 20th. This fight is extremely important for Garcia in order to establish his position as one of the elites in the boxing world. The 25-year-old is desperate to win the fight and is making sure no stone is left unturned in order to secure a win in two months’ time. Recently, Garcia teased a surprise on X.

Garcia took to Twitter to share an update with fans regarding his upcoming fight. He said, “I have a surprise for NY during the press conference… a new teammate.”

Needless to say, Garcia’s tweet had fans speculating on who the new teammate could be. Everyone from Floyd Mayweather to Gervonta Davis was dragged into the equation. Here are some of the best reactions to Garcia’s post on Twitter.

One fan said, “Calvin Ford ? Money May… Wally ???”

Another fan added, “You mean a new “life partner”

Another fan commented, “No spoilers before the main event.”

“Focus on the fight bro. Your fighting one of the best now”– commented a fan out of concern for Garcia.

“Bro need back up for this shit”– commented a fan

“its tank”– speculated a fan.

“It’s Floyd everyone!”– speculated another fan

Ryan Garcia is no stranger to switching camps in order to better himself as a fighter. For the majority of his professional career, Garcia was coached by Eddy Reynoso, the man responsible for training Canelo Álvarez, as well. Garcia left the team a few years back as he felt he needed a different approach in order to evolve as a fighter. Therefore, it will be interesting to see who the new addition to his team will be.

Floyd Mayweather to join Ryan Garcia?

Over the past few months, Floyd Mayweather has taken Ryan Garcia under his wing. ‘Money Mayweather’ has been spending a lot of time with Garcia, training with him as well as advising him on his career. The pair often posted videos running together or just sparring together.

Additionally, it was at Mayweather’s advice that Garcia started to pursue a fight against Rolly Romero instead of Devin Haney. However, that didn’t pan out. It will be interesting to see if Mayweather is the ‘new’ teammate he is talking about. While it is not likely, it would not be shocking if it happened either.