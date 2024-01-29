Ryan Garcia Celebrates as Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Guide Team in Super Bowl Quest

The 2023 NFL season is just one game away from conclusion with the usual suspects competing for the top prize once again. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are headed for the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. Mahomes and his men beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game to secure their ticket to the Super Bowl. Their recent win was cheered on by boxing star, Ryan Garcia. Following the concussion of the AFC championship game, Garcia took to Twitter to congratulate Mahomes and the team.

He said,

“Let’s go chiefs!!!!! Patrick & Kelce. You know I got love for y’all way to keep winning!!!! LETS GO! SUPERBOWL BOUND.”

The Kansas City Chiefs finished their regular season with a 11-6 record. Since they did not secure the top seed, they had to go through an extra round of games unlike the Ravens. Mahomes and his men battered the Dolphins before crushing the hearts of Bills fans in the divisional round.

Mahomes and his men were underdogs going into their game against the Ravens. Lamar Jackson had been playing some of the best football in his career so far and was backed by the best defence in the league. However, that did not faze Mahomes who once again showed that he performs on the biggest stage always.

The Chiefs scored in the opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. They scored another touchdown in the second quarter and a field goal to finish the half at 17-7. Jackson & co. could salvage only three more ponts to take the score to 17-10, which ended up being the final score of the game. Ryan Garcia will be aiming to draw inspiration from Mahomes and his performance as he takes on a tough challenger a few weeks from now.

Ryan Garcia set to return to action after never ending confusion

‘King’ Ryan is set to return to action in April this year as he takes on Rolly Romero. Garcia leaped back into the win column in December 2023 with a brilliant performance against Oscar Duarte. Since then, there has been a lot of confusion about who his next opponent would be. Garcia originally wanted to face Romero. However, he shifted focus on Haney for a few weeks before going back to Romero.

During this time, Garcia had a very public fallout with his promoter over his next opponent. Garcia also grew extremely close with Mayweather who was the first to share a fight poster for Garcia vs Romero. After months of confusion, earlier this week Garcia confirmed that his fight against Romero will take place in April this year.