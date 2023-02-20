"Anushka bhabhi ne dekh liya toh...": Twitter user warns girl who kisses Virat Kohli's statue at Madame Tussauds, Delhi

There is no hiding to the fact that there is someone or the other, at all times, when it comes to wanting a piece of illustrious celebrities. As far as a public figure of former India captain Virat Kohli’s stature is concerned, he can never be immune to perpetual glare even when he’s not in attendance, and an example of the same has come to light via a viral social media video.

A nine-second video doing rounds since the morning witnesses a fan girl kissing Kohli’s statue at Madame Tussauds, Delhi NCR. Playing in the background, even Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar’s ‘Apna Bana Le’ from Amar Kaushik’s ‘Bhediya’ (2022) can’t save the clip from unimaginable levels of cringe.

Having said that, as is generally the case across social media platforms, users didn’t take a lot of time before treating the video as an archetype meme material.

Twitter user warns girl who kisses Virat Kohli’s statue at Madame Tussauds, Delhi

Responses to the same have also witnessed people taking the video in a light manner connecting it with a meme from Rajiv Rai’s ‘Gupt: The Hidden Truth’ (1997). The others, however, stated how even a statue is unsafe from the girl in the video. While one user compared actor-producer Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s wife, to climate activist Greta Thunberg, others wondered how she would react upon seeing the video.

“@AnushkaSharma bhabhi ne dekh liya toh iske honth katwa dengi [Anushka bhabhi will rip apart this girl’s lips if she sees this video],” wrote another user in Hindi.

Talking about Virat and Anushka, even they had once exchanged hilarious comments on the former’s Instagram post. An ardent supporter of her husband especially during his rough phase in the recent years, Anushka was there at the stadium during his 100th Test match and even during an Indian Premier League match last year.

For the unversed, Delhi NCR’s Madam Tussauds was the 23rd location for Tussauds. Commenced in 2017, Kohli’s statue was unveiled the following year here.