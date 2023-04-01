Star English cricketers were not able to take part in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League after ECB (England Cricket Board) denied NOC to the centrally contracted players.

However, during IPL 2009 auction, high-profile English duo of Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff not only put forward their names for the auction but also emerged as the joint most expensive players of that auction.

As the years have progressed, the demand for English players has increased. In the most recent IPL 2023 auction, two out of the three most expensive players were from England only. All-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history when Punjab Kings bought him for INR 18.5 crore. Chennai Super Kings spent a whopping INR 16.25 crore to acquire the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes.

England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler is one of the most popular names in the IPL. He won the Orange cap last season playing for Rajasthan Royals and is an integral part of the leadership unit as well. Batter Harry Brook was in a lot of demand at the auction table this season, whereas leg-spinner Adil Rashid also finally got a much-deserved opportunity.

After a long battle – Sam Curran joins PBKS for 18.5 CR 💰 He’s now the most expensive player in #IPLAuction history 🤯 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 23, 2022

English Players in IPL 2023 Full List

A total of 13 English players are taking part in IPL 2023. While Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have two English players each, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have one English player in their ranks.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Harry Brook, Adil Rashid

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Butler, Joe Root

Punjab Kings – Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone,

Mumbai Indians – Jofra Archer

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Reece Topley, David Willey

Lucknow Super Giants – Mark Wood

Chennai Super Kings – Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali

Delhi Capitals – Phil Salt

Will Jacks ruled out of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore bought England all-rounder Will Jacks for a price of INR 3.2 crore in the latest auction. However, Jacks got ruled out due to an injury. As a result, RCB have roped in New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell as his replacement.

Bracewell has certainly impressed with his white-ball game smashing a century in RCB’s practice match as well. If not for his injury, Jacks would have been the 14th English player ta take part in IPL 2023.