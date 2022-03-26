How to watch IPL 2022 free: Best app to watch IPL 2022 live free without subscription

How to watch IPL 2022 free: Indian Premier League 2022 will be televised and live streamed across the globe.

The first ball of the much-awaited 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be bowled in around 30 minutes from now. IPL 2021 finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking the field at the Wankhede Stadium in the tournament opener tonight.

In addition to numerous changes made to the squads on the back of a mega auction held in Bengaluru last month, a commonality between Chennai and Kolkata lies in the fact that both the teams will be playing under a new captain.

Having relinquished captaincy to hand the reigns to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja only a couple of days ago, legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be playing as a specialist wicket-keeper batter for the first time in 13th season for CSK (second time overall).

On the contrary, KKR will be led by India batter Shreyas Iyer. Unlike Jadeja, Iyer has led an IPL franchise in the past. In fact, he had done quite well in his 41 matches as captain at Delhi Capitals (Daredevils in 2018). Readers must note that Iyer will be making his debut for the franchise tonight after being bought for a whopping INR 12.25 crore.

How to watch IPL 2022 free without subscription?

Host broadcaster Star Sports Network are broadcasting the 15th season of the IPL in India. Star, who have put together a star-studded 85-member commentary panel for this season, have arranged for a 20-member experts who will be working on the world feed.

In what is an extravaganza of cricket for fans in India, they will be able to watch IPL 2022 on numerous channels owned by the Star Network. Additionally, Indian fans will also have the option of listening to commentary in as many as nine languages this season.

As far as fans in other countries are concerned, they can watch IPL 2022 matches on the below mentioned channels/apps:

Australia – Fox Sports and Kayo app.

UK – Sky Sports.

USA – Willow TV and ESPN+.

Best app to watch IPL 2022 live free without subscription

Fans outside of India can also follow IPL 2022 on Yupp TV. Having said that, it is subject to regional availability depending on the country. Readers must note that all the aforementioned channels and apps allow to watch IPL 2022 matches with a paid subscription and that it is almost impossible to watch the biggest T20 league across the globe for free.