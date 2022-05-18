IPL highest score batsman 2022: Highest individual score in IPL 2022

IPL highest score batsman 2022: The wicket-keeper batter from Lucknow Super Giants became only the third centurion of this season.

Lucknow Super Giants wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock has become only the third batter to score a century in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

de Kock has joined Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler (3) and his captain KL Rahul (2) in the list of IPL 2022 centurions. de Kock might have been the third batter to reach to the three-figure mark this season but he has managed to register the highest individual IPL 2022 score.

While de Kock scoring 140* (70) with the help of 10 fours and sixes each at a strike rate of 200 is the highest score of this season, it is the third-highest in the history of the tournament. It is after nine years that an IPL batter has been able to touch the 140-run mark.

Unlike Chris Gayle (175*) and Brendon McCullum (158*), de Kock has been able to successfully play this stupendous knock outside of Bengaluru. Readers must note that the highest individual score against Kolkata Knight Riders has come the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

Putting the ‘Ton’ in Quinton! What a superstar! What a player 💯 🔥 Well played Brotherman 👏 @QuinnyDeKock69 pic.twitter.com/3mXt6IRALD — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 18, 2022

In what is de Kock’s fifth T20 century, it is his second in the IPL. With the first one coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru six years ago, fans’ wait for de Kock’s IPL century has ended now.

In the process, de Kock and Rahul have become the first set of opening batters to play 20 overs in an IPL match without getting out. In addition to being the highest partnership of the season, a 210-run partnership is also the third-highest IPL partnership in the history of the tournament.

IPL highest score batsman 2022