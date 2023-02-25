“Jab time aayega, ho jayega”: More wait around Babar Azam wedding pics as Pakistan captain in no hurry to get married

Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam is in no hurry of getting married. Although one doesn’t expect a leading cricketer to be discussing marriage plans during a post-match press conference, Azam didn’t mind answering a journalist’s query after Pakistan Super League Match 12 against Islamabad United in Karachi on Thursday.

Interestingly, the concerned journalist wasn’t the first person to have asked Azam about his wedding plans. Surprisingly, India captain Rohit Sharma had also suggested Azam to tie the knot before India-Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai last year.

A primary reason why Azam was asked this question in the middle of the ongoing eighth season of the PSL was bearing in mind how his Pakistani teammates such as Haris Rauf, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have all got married in the last couple of months or so.

More wait around Babar Azam wedding pics as Pakistan captain in no hurry to get married

Azam, however, doesn’t appear to be mentally prepared for such a drastic decision in his personal life at this point in time. Waiting for the “right time”, Azam successfully managed to dodge the question while revealing how he has grey hair for quite some years and that he is waiting for the right time to get married.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam gives savge reply to journalist about Karachi Kings performance in PSL 2023

“Yeh safed age ki wajah se nahin hai. Waise shuru se hi mere safed hai. Jab time aayega, ho jayega, sir. Time ka wait main bhi kar raha hoon. Aap bhi karein [I have grey hairs from a long time. It is not because of age. Marriage will happen at the right time, sir. I am waiting for the right time. You should also wait.],” Azam told reporters in Karachi.

Babar Azam PSL 2023 stats

Playing his maiden season for Zalmi, Azam has scored 171 runs across four innings at an average and strike rate of 57 and 131.53 respectively. Azam, who has scored a couple of PSL 8 half-centuries, will be leading Peshawar against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight.