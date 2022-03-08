Mumbai IPL team 2022 players list: MI team 2022 players list with price

Mumbai IPL team 2022 players list: The most successful IPL franchise had put together a 25-member squad during the auction.

India captain Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, most successful franchise in the history of Indian Premier League, had put together a strong 25-member squad during the mega auction ahead of the 15th season of the tournament in Bengaluru last month.

Indians, who kept their cards close to their chest for a large part of the auction, made some spectacular moves especially in the form of buying England fast bowler Jofra Archer. While Archer won’t take part in IPL 2022, the prospect of him and Jasprit Bumrah bowling in tandem will go down as one of the bests in this format.

Mumbai, who have a history of grooming players to convert them into international stars, have included rookie players namely South Africa’s Dewald Bravis, Tamil Nadu’s Sanjay Yadav, Hyderabad’s N. Tilak Varma and Rahul Buddhi, Uttar Pradesh’s Aryan Juyal, Madhya Pradesh’s Mohammad Arshad Khan, Mumbai’s Arjun Tendulkar (part of IPL 2021 squad as well) and Delhi’s Hrithik Shokeen.

Among four other franchises which exhausted its player quota by buying a maximum of 25 players, MI spent the joint second-highest amount by splashing out as many as INR 89.90 crore.

While Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad also spent the same amount of money for buying 24 and 23 players respectively, Lucknow Super Giants splurged a maximum of INR 90 crore on a minimum of 21 players during the auction.

Mumbai IPL team 2022 players list

Rohit Sharma (INR 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore), Ishan Kishan (INR 15.25 crore), Dewald Brevis (INR 3 crore), Murugan Ashwin (INR 1.60 crore), Basil Thampi (INR 30 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (INR 1.3 crore), Mayank Markande (INR 65 lakh), N. Tilak Varma (INR 1.7 crore), Sanjay Yadav (INR 50 lakh), Jofra Archer (INR 8 crore), Daniel Sams (INR 2.6 crore), Tymal Mills (INR 1.5 crore), Tim David (INR 8.25 crore), Riley Meredith (INR 1 crore), Mohammad Arshad Khan (INR 20 lakh), Anmolpreet Singh (INR 20 lakh), Ramandeep Singh (INR 20 lakh), Rahul Buddhi (INR 20 lakh), Hrithik Shokeen (INR 20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (INR 30 lakh), Aryan Juyal (INR 20 lakh), Fabian Allen (INR 75 lakh).