PSL matches in Multan 2023: PSL 8 schedule match list at Multan Cricket Stadium

Previous season runners-up Multan Sultans made light work of their second fixture of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, against the Quetta Gladiators at the Multan Cricket Stadium, as they won the one-sided contest by 9 wickets to get off the mark in the tournament.

Chasing a paltry target of 111 runs, the pair of skipper Mohammad Rizwan (28* off 34) and Rilee Rossouw (78* off 42) took mere 13.3 Overs to go past the Quetta total. Rossouw was the one who lit up the stadium with his fireworks, as he smashed a total of 9 Fours and 3 Sixes during his half-century knock.

However, the real star of the evening was the 20-year-old fast bowler Ihsanullah, who registered a five-wicket haul and returned with excellent figures of 4-1-12-5. His fellow medium pacers in Sameen Gul and Abbas Afridi scalped two wickets apiece as well.

Along expected lines, he walked away with the ‘Player of the Match’ award as well.

PSL matches in Multan 2023

While the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi will host the maximum number of matches (11), the Multan Cricket Ground will host the least number of five matches in the ongoing PSL 2023.

Akin tonight’s match, the tournament opener between previous season finalists in Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars was also played at the Multan Cricket Ground last Monday.

Multan Sultans will play their five home matches at this very venue, which will wrap up by February 22 (Wednesday) against the Karachi Kings.

For those unaware, apart from the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, the rest of the the four franchises will play five league matches each at their respective home grounds.

PSL 8 schedule match list at Multan Cricket Stadium