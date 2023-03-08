“Virat sir hie toh bol”: When Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal interfered Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen during their Instagram live

The cricketing events around the globe were at a halt during the lockdown in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. Instagram live was a trendy thing during the period when players were coming live on the platform to interact with the audience. Former England batter Kevin Pietersen once came live with Indian batter Virat Kohli.

Both Pietersen and Kohli are quite famous among the fans, and they engaged a lot of spectators during their live session. Indian cricketers Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal were also part of the audience, and they were constantly trying to grab the attention of Kohli & Pietersen.

Chahal and Pant were throwing hilarious comments on the live chat, but Virat & Pietersen ignored all of them. After realizing the same, Chahal and Pant started talking to each other on the live chat comment section, and the fans enjoyed their banter as well.

When Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal interfered Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen

Chahal had asked Pant how he was feeling after his comments got ignored by both the legends. The spinner even commented on the glasses of Kevin Pietersen. Pant also asked Kohli to say ‘hi’ to him, and he used the word ‘sir’ as well.

“Hi Rishab how are u bro our unique comment ignored by 2 legends so we both talk to each other,” Chahal wrote.

Pant then went on to ask Kohli, “Virat sir hie toh bol.”

Chahal has played a lot of Kohli and shares a good bond with him. Apart from national duties, Chahal and Kohli played together in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore between 2014-2021. Chahal was bought by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 auction.

Kevin Pietersen is a supporter of Virat Kohli

“People can only dream about what you’ve done in cricket”

– Kevin Pietersen on Virat Kohli’s post 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g6DKLiH52b — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) July 16, 2022

Pietersen is a fan and friend of Kohli, when Kohli was going through his slump, KP posted a picture on Instagram with the former Indian captain to give his best wishes. He even commented on Kohli’s Instagram post to boost him up.