GTA online massive updates. Discounts and wholesome rewards.

RockStar dished out a number of updates and rewards for GTA Online as the Lunar Year is at its end. What is RockStar providing for players in Los Santos?
GTA 5 had a massive fan following for the first couple of years after release. But, its value and fame steadily dropped as new gaming titles rose to the top.
RockStar though continues to keep GTA Online up to date with updates. Though, it falls behind in a lot of departments in comparison to modern titles.
Modders have done their part. We are not expecting a new GTA anytime soon. Hence, this is not really an update, but more of an event.
Undermentioned are the current changes in Los Santos.
The new update brought Declasse Granger 3600LX in GTA Online.
Your chariot has arrived: the Declasse Granger 3600LX is available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
Get a stock variant of the Granger 3600LX and install bespoke modifications like the Missile Lock-on Jammer — at the Agency Vehicle Workshop: https://t.co/T5SfG6sdx0 pic.twitter.com/Y4gKJnXNOA
— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 27, 2022
The heavyweight champion of Los Santos’ freshly minted hustlers, the Declasse Granger 3600LX has so much interior room, you won’t catch a hint of the gasoline and candy bars on your passenger’s breath. But, if you still want to maintain your distance, you can always have your associates hang off the sides.
Buy a stock variant of the Declasse Granger 3600LX from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and install bespoke modifications — such as the Missile Lock-on Jammer — at the Agency Vehicle Workshop.
Progen T20 on Podium for this week in GTA Online
Check out the Progen T20, among the fastest cars to ever arrive in Los Santos #GTAOnline #ILLGOTTENGAINS2 pic.twitter.com/XQh0H7de1z
— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 8, 2015
Leave the keys to your new splurge with the valet, grab yourself a drink (or three) at the bar, and give the Lucky Wheel a spin to winGTA$, RP, clothes, accessories, snacks, and more.
This week’s top catch is the Progen T20, a hybrid hypercar that roars threateningly at top speed, like a massive bumblebee with a fibreglass chassis.
New cars in GTA Test Ride and Week’s Prize Ride
Give the formidable triad of the Pfister Growler, Dinka Jester RR, and Annis Euros a test drive between the columns of the LS Car Meet’s Test Track at no charge to you this week.
Dominant LS Car Meet members who finish in the Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row will earn a set of keys for the Karin Previon for them to upgrade as they see fit. See you at the starting line.
2X GTA $ and RP for The Contract Finale
Partner with Franklin Clinton and friends in The Contract, an all-new adventure for GTA Online.
Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft.https://t.co/2D0Z7wcRZv pic.twitter.com/LEDOXDtTcX
— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 15, 2021
Tie up all the loose ends in The Contract by finishing the Finale and getting to the bottom of the data leak once and for all.
Once you collect the tracks and bring Dr Dre home, you’ll be awarded 2X GTA $ and RP, plus the Low Santos Fitted Cap as a commemorative memento. This cap will be delivered to all eligible players by February 10.
Biker Bonuses: Bike Races Pay Out Triple. Biker Businesses and Club Work provide Double.
Some people are allergic to the punch-clock rhythm of the nine-to-five workday, preferring rather make a living on the other side of the law. Luckily for these outlaws, the black market is looking further bullish by the minute. Motorcycle Club Presidents can acquire 2X GTA $ and RP on MC Club Work, as well as Weed and Document Forgery Sell Missions through February 2.
Occasionally four wheels are two too many while two is just sufficient. Pop a wheelie and fishtail to win to earn 3X GTA $ and RP on all Bike Races for the following week.
3X GTA $ and RP on Every Bullet Counts
Every Bullet Counts – A new Adversary game mode now available in #GTAOnline https://t.co/rBDT7EkEJj pic.twitter.com/QGoDaZv9D5
— The GTA Base (@TheGTABase) December 8, 2015
Tight spaces, limited munitions, and only one chance to rise on top – Every ammo Counts ratchets up the suspense of the usual Last Man Standing with devastating effect. Miss your target and you’ll be forced to fight it out at the close range. Triple payouts inGTA$ and RP sweeten the deal, stressful though it may be.
Free Nagasaki White Hoodie for All Associates, Bodyguards, and MC Prospects in GTA OnlinePlayers who register their services this week as an Associate or Sentinel to the executive sinners of Los Santos — or sign up as a Motorcycle Club Prospect — will acquire themselves a Nagasaki White Hoodie, free of cost.
Discounts in GTA Online update
There’s a range of discounts for Biker Businesses and properties related to those sorts of illegitimate hobbies, as well as a range of vehicles, both two-wheeled and not.
Here is the complete list:
- Bike Turbo Tuning 50%
- Biker Clubhouses 40%
- Forgery Business 50%
- Forgery Business Upgrades 50%
- Weed Farm 50%
- Weed Farm Upgrades 50%
- Declasse Voodoo Custom 60%
- Albany Buccaneer Custom 60%
- Hakuchou Drag 40%
- Nagasaki Stryder 50%
- Pegassi Vortex 50%
- Enus Jubilee 30%
That is all for GTA Online updates. The update commemorates the end of the Lunar Year.
