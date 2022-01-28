GTA online massive updates. Discounts and wholesome rewards.

RockStar dished out a number of updates and rewards for GTA Online as the Lunar Year is at its end. What is RockStar providing for players in Los Santos?

GTA 5 had a massive fan following for the first couple of years after release. But, its value and fame steadily dropped as new gaming titles rose to the top.

RockStar though continues to keep GTA Online up to date with updates. Though, it falls behind in a lot of departments in comparison to modern titles.

Modders have done their part. We are not expecting a new GTA anytime soon. Hence, this is not really an update, but more of an event.

Undermentioned are the current changes in Los Santos.

The new update brought Declasse Granger 3600LX in GTA Online.

Your chariot has arrived: the Declasse Granger 3600LX is available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Get a stock variant of the Granger 3600LX and install bespoke modifications like the Missile Lock-on Jammer — at the Agency Vehicle Workshop: https://t.co/T5SfG6sdx0 pic.twitter.com/Y4gKJnXNOA — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 27, 2022

The heavyweight champion of Los Santos’ freshly minted hustlers, the Declasse Granger 3600LX has so much interior room, you won’t catch a hint of the gasoline and candy bars on your passenger’s breath. But, if you still want to maintain your distance, you can always have your associates hang off the sides.

Buy a stock variant of the Declasse Granger 3600LX from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and install bespoke modifications — such as the Missile Lock-on Jammer — at the Agency Vehicle Workshop.

Progen T20 on Podium for this week in GTA Online

Check out the Progen T20, among the fastest cars to ever arrive in Los Santos #GTAOnline #ILLGOTTENGAINS2 pic.twitter.com/XQh0H7de1z — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 8, 2015

Leave the keys to your new splurge with the valet, grab yourself a drink (or three) at the bar, and give the Lucky Wheel a spin to winGTA$, RP, clothes, accessories, snacks, and more.

This week’s top catch is the Progen T20, a hybrid hypercar that roars threateningly at top speed, like a massive bumblebee with a fibreglass chassis.

New cars in GTA Test Ride and Week’s Prize Ride

Give the formidable triad of the Pfister Growler, Dinka Jester RR, and Annis Euros a test drive between the columns of the LS Car Meet’s Test Track at no charge to you this week.

Dominant LS Car Meet members who finish in the Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row will earn a set of keys for the Karin Previon for them to upgrade as they see fit. See you at the starting line.

