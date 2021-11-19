Dota 2 Secret roster confirmation: Sumail joins Team Secret to complete DPC roster as a Midlaner.

After getting kicked from the active OG Dota 2 roster, Sumail finds haven in team Secret. Will this team-up finally mean another TI win for Puppey?

SumaiL is the most fashionable Dota 2 player of all time. He started his professional career as a prodigy at just 15 times old.

He is the youngest player ever to raise the Aegis of Champions. Then, he led Evil Geniuses (EG) to the crown of The International 2015.

Cocky attitude, Extremely aggressive playstyle and unconventional builds. Sumail is aptly given the moniker of “the King“.

Team Secret reveals Sumail joining Dota 2 roster for DPC season.

European powerhouse Team Secret have finally unveiled their roster.

“Charisma, swagger, talent, and a long list of accolades herald Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan’s arrival to Team Secret. Long live the King “Known for his Storm Spirit and aggressive Aegis steal attempts, for years SumaiL has continued to demonstrate his exceptional raw talent, instinct and focus. “He is explosive, fearless, and a terrifying opponent. “He is short-listed as one of the best NA players of all time, and the young prodigy has grown into one of the most legendary and famed core players in the world.“

-Secret said in a statement.

SumaiL will be taking over the Midlane role in Team Secret. Michal “Nisha” Jankowski has shifted to Pos 1 to accommodate.

Saksha too has left OG as an Active Support player.

Episode 5: THE KING IS BACK!#SecretDota — Team Secret (@teamsecret) November 18, 2021

Secret also revealed that Singaporean star Daryl Koh “iceiceice” Pei Xiang is their Offlaner. New players will be replacing MATUMBAMAN and Zai. Both left Secret to join Team Liquid.

SumaiL played with EG until 2020. Fueling the platoon’s dominance over North America, he helped them. EG landed Top 3 homestretches at TI in 2016 and 2018.

He had a brief stint with his family, Yawar “YawaR” Hassan, in Quincy Crew. SumaiL’s coming platoon was two-time TI titleholders OG.

Zai left Secret as Dota 2 Offlaner for Team Liquid.

PANTS OFF! Let’s welcome the latest addition to the Secret Squad! The new beast on our offlane this season @iceiceicedota 🧊🧊🧊 🔗: https://t.co/oIqowRkAQS#SecretDOTA pic.twitter.com/RpmrCFKchQ — Team Secret (@teamsecret) November 18, 2021

At the time, SumaiL was unfit to hitch the remainder of OG in Europe. Travel restrictions plagued his career during the pandemic. His performance was understandably hampered by clunk issues.

As a result, SumaiL left the OG platoon in July last year. SumaiL returned to competitive play in April replacing Samuel “Boxi” Svahn. Boxi is on break from competitive play” to be with his family.”

SumaiL also returned to OG in June. They secured a spot at TI10 through the Western European qualifiers.

Can Puppey and Sumail win their next Aegis together?

Despite a strong launch in TI10, OG stumbled in its first match. In the Main Event, they performed worse.

Like everyone else, OG was decimated by Team Spirit. SumaiL bade farewell to OG alongside Martin”Saksa” Sazdov.

What do Roster shuffles signify for The International run?

The post-TI team shuffles are a result of the significance of TI to the pro scene. Though, it was for brigades that placed inadequately revamped registries.

Teams see this as a medication for a run at the Aegis. Consequently, TI’s significance in the scene has indeed manifested itself.

How contracts between players and their organisations are structured? With utmost contracts ending with the conclusion of TI.

