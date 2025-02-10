mobile app bar

Franco Colapinto Returns to Dating App Raya Weeks After Rumored GF China Suarez’s Pregnancy Debacle

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Franco Colapinto (L) and China Suarez (R)

Franco Colapinto (L) and China Suarez (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / Naushad and IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Franco Colapinto’s short stint in F1 put the spotlight on both him and his dating life. His presence on the celebrity dating app Raya was documented several times in recent months, but his return after a brief period of inactivity has raised some eyebrows.

Colapinto was in the news, late last year, for his rumored relationship with Argentine actress, China Suarez. They followed each other on Instagram, and gossip outlets linked the two together. Just weeks later, there were further rumors of her getting pregnant, something Colapinto didn’t pay heed to, and Suarez outrightly denied.

“Maybe the “source” is the same one that is responsible for constantly telling lies about me,” Suarez wrote on Instagram, ending the Colapinto claims once and for all.

Colapinto’s dating life remains a mystery, but his recent appearance on Raya is sure to spark new rumors.

@f1gossippofficial — a page dedicated to following the lives of F1 drivers off track — posted an image showing the former Williams driver’s profile on the exclusive platform. “We received this photo from a follower, Franco Colapinto active on Raya a few days ago!” the caption on their post read.

The Argentine youngster has been facing such rumors ever since the talks about his F1 future cooled off, as he failed to land a full-time seat for 2025. While he was in the news for getting a reserve driver role at Alpine, most of the recent headlines around Colapinto have been about his rumored connection with Suarez.

There were pictures of the duo roaming around in Madrid doing the rounds on social media, which fuelled the speculations and rumors.

Whether Colapinto had any connection with Suarez or not remains unknown, but the fact that he is on Raya again means that the 21-year-old is looking for a new partner.

Who is Suarez dating?

Suarez is currently in a confirmed relationship with Argentine soccer star Mauro Icardi, one of the most polarizing figures in his country. His talent is undeniable, and he has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, his personal life has often been mired in controversy. In 2014, he married Wanda Nara, a media personality, sparking outrage among fans and the media, as their relationship began while Nara was still married to Maxi Lopez — another soccer star and Icardi’s former best friend.

Then, in 2021, the tables turned when Icardi was accused of cheating on Nara with Suarez.

Following their split, Icardi officially confirmed his relationship with Suarez in January 2025.

