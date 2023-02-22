Kanye West’s Brazilian Ex-Girlfriend Finally Responds to Lewis Hamilton Dating Rumors

Lewis Hamilton had set the internet in a frenzy after his off-season shenanigans featured a young Brazilian model. Getting cozy in a hot tub with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu in Antarctica, the video posted by Olympian Shaun White was enough to leave LH fangirls anxious.

Hamilton has been secretive about his personal life ever since his very public affair with pussycat dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger. hence, the rumors of him dating Nalu took the internet by storm. The model has had her fair share of public relationships, most recently being in the news for dating Kanye West late last year.

While Hamilton is yet to comment on his relationship with the model, Nalu breaks her silence on the rumors.

Juliana Nalu reacts to Lewis Hamilton relationship talks

While attending the Brazillian carnival, Nalu was asked about her connection to the Mercedes F1 star. Choosing to remain mum on the topic, she replied, “I’m enjoying the happy Carnival. The important thing is that I’m here enjoying Carnival. I’m very happy with the affection from the people here in Brazil.” [translated with Google Translate]

The hush-hush nature of Lewis Hamilton’s love life continues as Nalu refuses to give away any hints. However, Hamilton had given his reasons why he protects his romantic life.

Hamilton blames Nicole Scherzinger relationship for extremely private love life

In his recent interview with Vanity Fair, Hamilton reveals how his eight-year-long relationship with Scherzinger forced him to keep his love life in the shadows. However, another key takeaway was his inability to maintain a relationship while focusing on F1.

Hamilton confessed, “I’ve realized that I can’t do two things or three things at once, I’ve got to focus on one.” Now in pursuit of greatness in 2023, it would be counterproductive for Hamilton to get into a relationship in this regard. However, the champion mentality allows for an exception.

With his growth, the millionaire is happy on his own. Having found solace in his own company, Hamilton makes way for a relationship on one condition: “If I ever do meet someone, it’s an addition, rather than ‘I need you in my life.’ “

Could Juliana Nalu be the latest addition to Hamilton’s life? All eyes on Hamilton as we wait to find out