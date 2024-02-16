“The Biggest Driver Move That’s Happened Ever”: Oscar Piastri on Lewis Hamilton’s Recent Ferrari Transfer

The biggest news that arguably came during F1’s off-season was that seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will switch to Ferrari in 2025. The Mercedes driver has spent more than a decade with Mercedes and at one stage also claimed that he would end his career with them. Hence, the news of him breaking such an allegiance was nothing short of astonishing. When McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were asked about the same, they too gave a similar response.

While speaking to F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto in a recent interview, Piastri said, “A bit of a shock for everyone. I saw the rumors of it happening but you always see those kinds of rumors“. However, since this rumor turned out to be true, the Australian referred to it as “the biggest driver move that’s happened ever“.

Piastri then went on to defend his claim. He pointed out how Hamilton has a longstanding relationship with not only the Mercedes team but also the German brand. Before moving to the Silver Arrows in 2013, Hamilton was at McLaren, a team that used Mercedes engines at the time.

Therefore, Piastri believes it’s surprising that Hamilton would choose to move to arguably one of Mercedes’ biggest rivals in 2025. One thing that probably motivated the Briton to switch is the package he will receive at Ferrari.

The Italian outfit will reportedly offer him a staggering $100 million in salary for 2025 alone. Furthermore, the Briton will also receive an ambassadorial role for 10 years with the legendary Italian brand. However, before Hamilton moves to Maranello in 2025, he still has a year to finish with Mercedes.

Why will Lewis Hamilton move to Ferrari only in 2025?

According to reports, Lewis Hamilton signed a 1+1 year deal with Mercedes last year. This deal is believed to have had an exit clause. However, as per the clause, the 39-year-old can only leave Mercedes after he completes the first year with them. Therefore, the 39-year-old can move to Ferrari only in 2025 and not this season.

Although Hamilton has chosen to snub Mercedes, team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that he shares no hard feelings about the Briton’s decision. Instead, he made it clear that it is only his professional relationship with Hamilton that will come to an end after 2025, whereas their personal relationship will last forever.

Similarly, Hamilton too has made it clear that his sole focus for 2024 is to perform at his best with Mercedes. He claimed that it would be a dream come true if he won a record eighth title in his final season with the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes too seem determined to return to the top as soon as possible. They have had a complete overhaul for the W15 by changing 95% of the car. Hence, in case they get their development right, Hamilton perhaps can have one last shot at the title with Mercedes.