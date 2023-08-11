Toto Wolff Twins With Mick Schumacher, Flexing $8,350 Accessory While Spinning Around at 198mph

Toto Wolff and Mick Schumacher have always shared a very close relationship. After losing his seat at Haas at the end of the 2022 season, Wolff offered Schumacher a reserve role at Mercedes. Since, then, whenever spotted together, they appear to be in a jolly mood. Now Mick Schumacher shared a throwback when they went for a car ride while flexing their $8,350 accessory.

After Haas showed Schumacher the exit door at the end of the 2022 F1 season, the German star found his home at Mercedes. He joined the Brackley-based team in 2023 and is a reserve driver behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russel.

Mercedes’ F1 team has always shared a very close relationship with the Schumacher family. Earlier it was Michael Schumacher, who raced for the Silver Arrows. Now his son has joined the team, which has just strengthened the family’s ties with team principal Wolff.

Admittedly, Schumacher Jr. recently shared a video where he is seen sharing moments with the Mercedes boss. The duo was spotted with flashy identical watches while they spun a Mercedes two-seater at 198 miles per hour in style.

Mick Schumacher twinned with Toto Wolff while flexing and spinning

As seen in the Instagram video shared by Schumacher, him and Wolff donned a unique IWC wristwear. It was none other than the Pilot’s Chronograph 41 Titanium Watch themed after the Mercedes AMG F1 team.

It had a vibrant Florida-style Miami pink rubber strap and was made to celebrate F1’s return to Miami this year. According to Riccardo Soliani Bravio on LinkedIn , the timepiece symbolizes precision, accuracy, and innovation and it has 242 parts visible through the sapphire back case. Reportedly, the watch costs $8,350.

Interestingly, the watch which features a sturdy yet lightweight grade 5 titanium case was also created to celebrate the Swiss watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen’s 10-year partnership with the Silver Arrows. IWC and Mercedes have been partners in F1 since 2013 and this year marked a decade of them working together.

The $8,350 watch also has an interesting Hamilton connection

Even though Hamilton, who once broke official protocol was not spotted in the throwback video by Mick Schumacher, the seven-time world champion has a fascinating connection with the watchmakers.

The Mercedes star was the one who took F1’s flag while debuting IWC Chronograph in Miami this year. Hamilton was one of the A-listers present during the unveiling of the watch alongside Jagger Eaton, Simu Liu, Brandon Okpalobi, James Marsden, and Antrel Rolle.

He took part in a friendly basketball match under the IWC Chronograph challenge. There, Hamilton appeared in the one-on-one events, layups and free throws for the pinks, against team black. IWC’s brand ambassador and F1 icon David Coulthard also graced the occasion as a host, while Hollywood actress Monica Barbaro was by his side to keep score and time.