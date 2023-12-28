“We All Get Complacent” – Lewis Hamilton Explains Why Mercedes Began to Lose After 8-Year Long Domination

As the new regulations were rolled out in 2022, the fall of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton began. After eight back-to-back constructors’ championships, the mighty have fallen as the Silver Arrows only managed to claim one win in two seasons. However, Hamilton and the team have taken out only positives from this dip and taken a step back to put their feet on the ground.

Speaking on this, Hamilton said to ABC News, “These last two years have been really a great experience to really fighting with the team. We were winning for such a long time and when you win for so long, complacencies come in and we all get complacent and take things for granted.”

Mercedes failed to get the best out of the new regulations, unlike Red Bull, and therefore, there is a clear picture of them struggling. Despite this, the seven-time world champion revealed that he remains motivated, thanks to his non-profit organization Mission 44. Therefore, his positivity also helped the team to remain motivated and work their way out against the hurdle.

Even though the Brackley team managed to grab P2 in the Constructors’ championship, the reality is far worse than this. They managed to grab only one win in 2022, and in 2023 they were winless. Moreover, Hamilton’s last win came in the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

A couple of underwhelming seasons on track, and the seven-time champion has increased his off-track activities, probably in preparation for his retirement. Mission 44, founded by Hamilton supports talented people from different colors and underserved communities. With this, the Briton still influences his on-track life too. He also revealed how he brought young talented girls to show the F1 Academy through this organization.

Lewis Hamilton and his support for women in motorsport

Apart from his support for the Mercedes F1 team, Lewis Hamilton is also supportive of the women drivers who wish to be in F1 someday. Through Mission 44, he brought 50 young girls to Austin during the 2023 United States Grand Prix to let them witness the much-talked-about F1 Driver Academy.

Apart from this, he also met with the drivers of the F1 Academy recently in Austin. F1 Academy is an institution built by F1 with the help of FIA to provide impetus to female drivers to make it big in F1.

Along with this, he was also supportive of Susie Wolff, the head of F1 Driver Academy amid the FIA allegations against her and her husband. All in all, Lewis Hamilton also stands apart to be a supportive figure when needed apart from being the most successful F1 driver ever, statistically.