The Best Assault Rifle Loadouts in Warzone 2.0 Season 5

Assault Rifles have taken a backseat due to the current Battle Rifle preferences. However, these Assault Rifle loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5 are stronger than most Battle Rifle setups.

Advertisement

Weapons like the Lachmann 762 and TAQ-V are making a comeback in Warzone 2. The current meta in the game has weapons like the Signal 50 and SMGs like the Lachmann Sub and ISO 45 at the helm. The Assault Rifles have lesser appearances in the Ranked Meta. However, these loadouts we are about to showcase present a different case.

This guide will look at the best Assault Rifle loadouts that are worth trying out in Warzone 2 Ranked due to their versatility. Make no mistake, this can work for any other game mode besides Ranked Play as well. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Advertisement

Contents

Top 5 Assault Rifle Loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5

5. Kastov 762 Attachments

4. Tempus Razorback Attachments

3. M4 Attachments

2. ISO Hemlock Attachments

1. TAQ-56 Attachments

Secondary

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

Top 5 Assault Rifle Loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

These class setups are some of the best at negating the weaknesses of Assault Rifles and offering hard-hitting versatility in exchange. Due to the preference and reliance on Battle Rifles in Warzone 2, the pick rates of ARs have decreased quite a lot. That goes for both Ranked and Casual Play.

All of these weapon loadouts are equally reliable, the chronological order of the list is for simplification. Let us look at the best loadouts for all of these weapons recommended by Warzone 2 Guru EyeQew.

5. Kastov 762

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Representing the AK family, the Kastov 762 has a comparatively higher pick rate in comparison to the other weapons on this list. Boasting a 4.6% pick rate, it is currently the highest-picked Assault Rifle in the game, and for good reason. This weapon can kill efficiently if you are accurate with it due to its high damage.

The damage does not reduce over ranges which makes it a reliable choice. The weapon thrives in medium to long ranges. However, you might need to switch to semi-auto mode for those long-range gunfights. Let us look at the attachments for it.

Advertisement

Attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 40-Round Mag

This is the loadout EyeQew for the Kastov 762. We start with the Sakin Tread 40 to reduce the vertical and horizontal recoil of the weapon to improve its viability and stability over longer ranges. Due to the nature of Assault Rifles, you will find yourself taking a fight at long ranges quite frequently.

Follow that up with the KAS-10 584mm Barrel. Unlike traditional barrel attachments, this one increases the mobility of the weapon by boosting movement speed and ADS speed. A Cronen Mini Pro is a basic Optic you can equip for clear tracking and managing visual recoil.

For an increase in bullet velocity, we equip the 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition. It will increase the TTK of the weapon considerably. We round off this loadout with an extended magazine for better ammo management.

4. Tempus Razorback

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Tempus Razorback has survived the onslaught of meta changes and has maintained a steady pick rate. With a pick rate of 2.9%, it is more than a viable pick in short to medium ranges. We recommend equipping a Sniper Rifle with this weapon.

Resembling the FFAR from earlier Call of Duty games, the easy recoil pattern and good damage can help you battle enemies quite easily in closer ranges. You will not face a difficult time in CQC with this weapon because it has similar traits to the Kastov 74u when it was in the meta. This loadout supports that argument.

Attachments

Muzzle: Cronen OP44

Cronen OP44 Barrel: 18″ TACK-2L

18″ TACK-2L Underbarrel: DM Proto-Grip

DM Proto-Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 60-Round Mag

The Cronen OP44 has similar stats as the Sakin Tread 40. It helps us control the horizontal and vertical recoil of the weapon so we can have smoother shots in longer ranges. Pair that up with the 18″ TACK-2L Barrel which provides a nice boost in bullet velocity, damage range, and hip-fire accuracy movement speed; all useful attachments in a weapon designed for close to medium ranges.

For an Underbarrel, EyeQew recommends the DM Proto-Grip which helps more horizontal recoil along with recoil stabilization and aiming idle stability. This can help you maintain a steady shot over longer ranges. Finish the loadout off with an Optic, EyeQew uses the Cronen Mini Pro and the 60-Round Mag for more ammo in gunfights.

3. M4

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

M4 has been one of the most versatile weapons to use since the start of the game. Its damage is comparatively lower than most other Assault Rifles in the game but its stability more than makes up for its damage numbers. That is why, we will prioritize increasing its TTK a lot more than its recoil or stability because it is easy to control.

It has a decent fire rate as well which can be a problem for ammo management. However, we are going to fix that with this loadout as well. Without further ado, let us get into the loadout.

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

We start off with a Harbinger D20 Muzzle which offers sound suppression and keeps the enemy off of us. In addition, it offers an increase in damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness which helps in long-range gunfights. The Hightower 20” Barrel is an incredible follow-up to the Muzzle.

It increases bullet velocity and damage range further but also boosts recoil control and hipfire accuracy. With this much stability and damage, you are sure to melt enemies no matter the range. An Optic like the SZ Recharge-DX is a good option for a clear line of sight.

For more stability and almost no visible recoil, we will equip the FTAC Ripper 56. It boosts hip-fire accuracy, aiming for idle stability and recoil stabilization. Finish the loadout off with the 60-Round Magazine to ensure that you can take on multiple enemies without having to reload continuously.

2. ISO Hemlock

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ISO Hemlock is quite similar to the M4 in terms of recoil patterns. It has a lower recoil and considerable damage in comparison. Although the weapon has a 1.0% pick rate in the current meta, it will do well no matter what situation you are in. This weapon is undoubtedly the best AR when it comes to mid-range gunfights.

It also has a decent speed in comparison to other ARs which gives it a slight edge over the M4. If we focus on recoil control a little bit along with some bullet velocity attachments, this weapon would slay enemies in range.

Attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 45-Round Mag

The Harbinger D20 will assist us in increasing the bullet velocity as we desire in addition to suppressing the weapon’s sound. As we discussed earlier, it also gives some damage range increase and recoil smoothness. Following up with the Fielder-50 Barrel is a good idea.

The Fielder-T50 is another barrel that increases damage range and offers bullet velocity. The Aim OP-V4 is an excellent choice for an Optic due to its simplicity. The 5.56 High-Velocity Ammunition is another bullet velocity attachment we will use to increase the TTK of the weapon.

With three different attachments increasing the bullet velocity, it is sure to shred enemies in all kinds of ranges. We finish off the loadout with the 45-Round Magazine because an additional 15 bullets will do a lot of good in close-range gunfights.

1. TAQ-56

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

The TAQ-56 is the perfect replacement for the most used weapon in the game currently, which is the TAQ-V. It is a lighter version of the TAQ-V and does its job really well. The gun has low recoil, high damage, and lots of mobility making it one of the best ARs in the game currently.

This gun is viable no matter the range as you will find yourself melting enemies even after the huge changes in TTK from recent patches. Let us look at the loadout EyeQew recommends for this weapon.

Attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

The versatility of the Harbinger D20 is unmatched as we use it in this loadout as well to increase bullet velocity and damage range among other things. We follow it up with the 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel to increase the damage range further to take down enemies in the furthest of ranges just like the TAQ-V. It also increases hip fire accuracy and bullet velocity.

The SZ Recharge-DX is a good way to ensure that your line of sight is clear and your tracking is optimal. The FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel is a great attachment for managing recoil. It offers stabilization, hipfire recoil control, and aiming idle stability.

Finish the loadout off with the 60-Round Magazine to ensure you do not run out of ammo while facing enemies. You can also use this loadout in DMZ or Resurgence modes. This is one of the best loadouts in Warzone 2 currently because it mimics the TAQ-V quite closely.

Secondary

A Secondary weapon is essential if you are rocking an AR because you will need something that has a quicker ADS speed and sprint to fire for close range. We recommend going with an ISO 45 or a Lachmann Sub, they are the go-to SMGs for Ranked and professional players as of now. Here is a sample class setup for the ISO 45 so you can equip it.

Note: You will have to equip the Overkill perk for this, we will look at all the Perks in the Perks and Equipment section.

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Barrel: 7″ EX Raptor-V2

7″ EX Raptor-V2 Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Demo Fade Tac

This is a faster SMG loadout made to be stable, accurate, and aggressive. The attachments are all built for speed as you will be running to and fro from building to building picking off enemies one by one.

Perks and Attachments

For the perk setup, we will go with a nonsense survivability-based selection that will help you reach the Top 10 each time, especially if you are playing Ranked. As mentioned earlier, we will need Overkill to equip the SMG we talked about in the previous section.

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert/ Ghost

High Alert/ Ghost Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

We start off with Double Time because it effectively doubles the duration of the tactical sprint. In addition, you also get a 30% increase in crouch movement speed. As we mentioned, we will go with Overkill to equip a second primary weapon.

Follow that up with Fast Hands because it increases the reload speed, weapon switching speed, and equipment use speed. This allows you to be more agile and the reload speed increase can be a game changer in the midst of gunfights. For the Ultimate perk, we recommend running either High Alert or Ghost.

High Alert pulses your screen with a yellow hue anytime you are in someone’s line of sight. Ghost is useful for dodging UAVs and other equipment. A Drill Charge will be useful for flushing out enemies hiding inside buildings while a Smoke Grenade makes excellent cover. You can also use it to reposition and flank enemies.

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

These loadouts are tailored to AR players who like to take fights in medium to long ranges. Even if you do encounter a close-range fight, you have the SMG which can overwhelm the enemies with speed. The perk setup prioritizes survival and the equipment will help you be aggressive and unpredictable in the face of danger.

The weapons themselves are built in a way that they won’t have any underlying problems. We increased their bullet velocity to the max and reduced their recoil. That is why you won’t have any problems taking long-range gunfights with it.

Those are all the best meta AR loadouts that will give you the best results in Warzone 2 Season 5. For more Warzone 2 content like this click here.