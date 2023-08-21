The Best M13C Loadout in Warzone 2

The M13C is the newest Assault Rifle in Warzone 2, celebrating the release of the Modern Warfare 3 reveal. This guide will look at the best M13C loadout you can use in Warzone 2 upon the weapon’s release.

The Warzone 2 meta is in a really balanced place, as every weapon category gets the limelight. The best ARs currently include the ISO Hemlock, the M13B, the Tempus Razorback, and more. However, a new candidate is on the verge of release in the AR category. We are talking about the M13C AR. It is a counterpart to the M13B.

Although the devs described it as ‘hard hitting’ and ‘versatile,’ not much is known about the weapon, as players are still unlocking it in the game at the time of writing. In this guide, we will look at the best loadout for the weapon, along with a complete perk and equipment breakdown. Without further ado, let us get into it.

The Season 5 update brought two new weapons to the game in the form of the FR Avancer and the Carrack .300. The meta was beginning to accept these two weapons, but the devs released another weapon in the form of the M13C. The M13C is another AR to be released in the same update alongside the FR Avancer.

We do not have much data about the current pick rate of the weapon, but several content creators have already made the best class loadouts for this weapon. The community will take a week or so to test out the AR before coming to a conclusion, as is the case with any other weapon. Let us take a look at how you can unlock it.

How to Unlock the M13C

To unlock the M13C in Warzone 2, you will need to eliminate the five shadow commanders in the Shadow Siege Modern Warfare 3 reveal event. However, at the time of writing, the event is on its very last day. It lasted for four days, beginning on August 17. The playlist will help players unlock the weapon.

However, there is no concrete info about other ways to unlock the weapon. We guess the weapon would be available in DMZ after a certain time period to exfil. We will update this section as soon as we find other ways to unlock it.

Attachment Breakdown

If you are an advanced player and have managed to grind most weapons, then you have unlocked most of the attachments we need for this loadout. Let us see what you will need.

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon

14″ Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

This is a pretty standard AR loadout which is meant to decrease the recoil of the weapon and increase its TTK. We start off with the Aim OP-V4, as it is one of the cleanest Optics to use. In addition to providing clear tracking, it can help reduce visual recoil as well. This can help in longer ranges.

Follow that up with the FTAC Ripper 56 because it is one of the best attachments for stability. It promotes better hip-fire accuracy, recoil stabilization, and aiming idle stability. This can help your aim stay stable in medium ranges.

An extended magazine is a requirement for better ammo management. However, the one you choose is up to you. The 45-Round Magazine is our choice for an extended since the 60-Round Magazine can slow you down a little more. However, the choice is yours, if you want to go with the latter, then it will help you win multiple engagements. Pick and choose according to your playstyle.

Now, for the Barrel, we go with the 14″ Bruen Echelon. It betters the hip-fire accuracy of the weapon further, along with giving us more recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity. It slows us down slightly, however.

The last attachment we will use is the Sakin Tread 40 for better horizontal and vertical recoil control, thus rounding out the loadout. This attachment will let you spray the weapon in long ranges without much effort.

Secondary

We also recommend rocking a secondary SMG so you can switch to a reliable close-range weapon when battling enemies in enclosed spaces. For that reason, we will choose the Lachmann Sub. It is one of the most reliable SMGs in the game. After the recent patches, it is much faster and stronger than other close-range weapons.

Here is a custom loadout that is made to give you the upper hand in close ranges.

Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

This loadout is meant to increase the weapon’s power and speed so there is a balance. It will help you win most of your gunfights, given that you are accurate. Now let us break down the perks.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost/ High Alert

Ghost/ High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

We start off with Double Time because it increases our tactical sprint duration. It can help us in escaping from our enemies or flanking them, depending on the situation. Overkill lets us carry the Lachmann Sub as a secondary. Fast Hands is going to increase our weapon switch speed, reload speed, and equipment use speed.

For the Ultimate Perk, we recommend going with either Ghost or High Alert. Ghost will let you stay off the minimap when UAVs are in the air. High Alert pulses your vision when an enemy has their eyes on you. You can use whichever you are comfortable with.

A Semtex is the perfect lethal for an aggressive playstyle, while the Smoke Grenade balances it out and offers a way of escape.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout strikes a good balance between aggressiveness and survivability. The AR is built for long ranges, while the SMG is good for close range. The perk setup helps survivability, and the equipment is balanced. It will help you get higher ranks and is also a viable option to use in Resurgence modes.

If you liked this Warzone 2 loadout, perhaps you’d like some of our other ones. Click here to check them out, and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content.