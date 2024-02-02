How to Complete EA FC 24’s Year in Review and Weekly Themed Pursuit Objective Sets in 9 Games?

Team of the Year (TOTY) is arguably the most-awaited Ultimate Team promo in EA FC 24, as it makes the game more entertaining by introducing lots of new cards, challenges, and evolutions. However, with EA releasing new content every day, it can become overwhelming at times, and fans might miss out on a few easy objectives amidst everything.

Advertisement

Objectives have been a crucial part of the Ultimate Team mode, as it helps fans to collect lots of coins, packs, and even high-rated cards. Some of the most exciting objectives to complete during the TOTY promo are the Year in Reviews and Weekly Themed Team Pursuit sets, as these would give the best rewards upon completion.

How to complete new EA FC 24 Ultimate Team objectives in 9 matches?

Although both the Year in Review and the Weekly Themed Pursuit objectives appear complex at first, fans can complete these in just nine matches matches. To do that, fans must build the exact teams stated below, before completing a required goal in each match:

Advertisement

Match 1

Team: The lineup should have seven Liga F players and six of them should be Spanish and four Ligue 1 players. Moreover, have a Serie A and a Bundesliga striker as the substitutes.

What to do: Score three goals using the Bundesliga attacker, followed by two goals using the Serie A attacker. Finally, use a Liga F player to score and assist a goal.

Match 2

Team: Use the same starting XI and substitutes from Match 1.

What to do: Repeat what was done in Match 1.

Match 3

Team: The lineup should have seven Liga F players, six Spanish players, and four Ligue 1 players (one of them should be an attacker). Moreover, substitute a Bundesliga striker during the match.

Advertisement

What to do: Once again, repeat the same steps as for the Match 1 and 2.

Match 4

Team: The lineup should have six Spanish players and four of them should be from LaLiga, while the remaining two from MLS. Three more MLS and two GPFBL players should be part of the team. Also, have a Serie A attacker as the substitute.

What to do: Score seven goals in the match, including two from the Serie A attacker.

Match 5

Team: The lineup should have six Spanish players and three of them should be from the Premier League, while the remaining three from MLS. Three more Premier League, including one English midfielder, and two MLS players should be part of the team. Also, have a Serie A attacker as the substitute.

What to do: Score 14 goals in the match using the English player, following it with two goals via Serie A attackers.

Match 6

Team: The lineup should have six Spanish players and three of them should be from the Premier League, while the remaining three from MLS. Three more Premier League and two more MLS players should be part of the team.

What to do: Score three goals with a Premier League player.

Match 7

Team: The lineup should have six French players and two of them should be from the D1 Arkema, while the remaining four from the Premier League. Two more Premier League and three Super Lig players should be part of the team.

What to do: Score ten goals in a match, including three from a Premier League player.

Match 8

Team: The lineup should have three Saudi League, three Eredivisie, three Liga NOS, and two NWSL players.

What to do: Win a match.

Match 9

Team: The lineup should have two NWSL players.

What to do: Win a match.

NOTE: For Match 8 and 9, fans can play against a friend in the Friendlies and have them quit the matches to win without dropping a sweat.

What are the rewards for completing these EA FC 24 Ultimate Team objectives?

The main reason for completing these objectives is for the rewards. Upon completing the Year in Review and Weekly Themed Team Pursuit, fans would acquire 28 Ultimate Team packs/ player picks, over 2,500 XP, and three rare high-rated cards: 90-rated Granit Xhaka TOTY Honorable Mention, 88-rated Katie McCabe TOTY Honorable Mention, and 88-rated Takefusa Kubo TOTY Honorable Mention.

That’s all EA FC 24 fans should know to get some intriguing in-game items in just nine Ultimate Team matches.