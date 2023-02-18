Hogwarts Legacy: Wand Customization Options To Select Your Dream Wand!

There are many customization options for the iconic wands in Hogwarts Legacy. Let us break down every option for wand selection.

There are two ways players can obtain a wand in the game. The first is to get a customized one by doing a quiz in the Wizarding World while the second one is to get one from the game itself. However, due to the game’s customizable nature, there are many options you can select. That is why, we will break down all the options for the wand in every customizable category.

The Five Customizable Categories of Wand Selection in Hogwarts Legacy Will Make Your Dream Wand

Wands are an iconic part of the Harry Potter Franchise. That is why making a suitable one for your adventure is crucial. There are five customizable options which are:

Wand Wood Type

Wand Length

Wand Style

Wand Flexibility

Wand Core

Let us look at the options you can get for each category.

Wand Wood Type

This is a really important customization options with 38 options which are given below.

Acacia

Alder

Apple

Ash

Aspen

Beech

Blackthorn

Black Walnut

Cedar

Cherry

Chestnut

Cypress

Dogwood

Ebony

Elder

Elm

English Oak

Fir

Hawthorn

Rowan

Silver Lime

Spruce

Sycamore

Vine

Walnut

Willow

Yew

Hazel

Holly

Hornbeam

Larch

Laurel

Maple

Pear

Pine

Poplar

Red Oak

Redwood

Wand Length

The next is the wand length. Wizards or Witches with a bold personalities will obtain a larger size while people who prefer direct spells will get a shorter one. Although, the wand length does depend on the size of the individual in general. The various wand lengths range from 9½ to 14½ inches long.

Wand Style

Each wand style has eight different customizable options with three colors for each type. This gives us a whopping 24 variations to choose from. Let us look at the customizable options:

Classic Grey variation Black variation Grey-Brown variation

Spiral Ash Brown variation Green-Grey variation Dark Brown variation

Soft Spiral Light Brown variation Warm Brown variation Black variation

Crooked Spiral Dark Grey variation Warm Brown variation Pale Brown variation

Natural Grey variation Honey Brown variation Warm Brown variation

Ringed Dark Brown variation Pale Brown variation Buff variation

Stalk Honey Brown variation Dark Brown variation Warm Brown variation

Notched Warm Brown variation Light Brown variation Dusty Pink variation



Wand Flexibilities

Now let us take a look at the wand flexibilities. The flexibility will depend on the personality of the wielder; if you have an easy-going personality then your wand will be bendy and if you are strong-willed then the wand is more rigid. There are 19 options to choose from in this category as well.

Hard

Solid

Stiff

Rigid

Quite Bendy

Fairly Bendy

Very Flexible

Quite Flexible

Surprisingly Swishy

Swishy

Slightly Springy

Supple

Reasonably Supple

Whippy

Pliant

Brittle

Unbending

Slightly Yielding

Unyielding

Wand Core

The last and most important part of the process. However, there are three options available here since these three are the most powerful.

Phoenix Feather – Produces versatile and adaptable magic.

– Produces versatile and adaptable magic. Unicorn Hair – Produces consistent and reliable magic.

– Produces consistent and reliable magic. Dragon Heartstring – Produces powerful and potent magic.

That is everything you need to know about the wand customization options in the game. For more tips on Hogwarts Legacy, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

