Hogwarts Legacy: Wand Customization Options To Select Your Dream Wand!
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 18/02/2023
There are many customization options for the iconic wands in Hogwarts Legacy. Let us break down every option for wand selection.
There are two ways players can obtain a wand in the game. The first is to get a customized one by doing a quiz in the Wizarding World while the second one is to get one from the game itself. However, due to the game’s customizable nature, there are many options you can select. That is why, we will break down all the options for the wand in every customizable category.
The Five Customizable Categories of Wand Selection in Hogwarts Legacy Will Make Your Dream Wand
Wands are an iconic part of the Harry Potter Franchise. That is why making a suitable one for your adventure is crucial. There are five customizable options which are:
- Wand Wood Type
- Wand Length
- Wand Style
- Wand Flexibility
- Wand Core
Let us look at the options you can get for each category.
Wand Wood Type
This is a really important customization options with 38 options which are given below.
- Acacia
- Alder
- Apple
- Ash
- Aspen
- Beech
- Blackthorn
- Black Walnut
- Cedar
- Cherry
- Chestnut
- Cypress
- Dogwood
- Ebony
- Elder
- Elm
- English Oak
- Fir
- Hawthorn
- Rowan
- Silver Lime
- Spruce
- Sycamore
- Vine
- Walnut
- Willow
- Yew
- Hazel
- Holly
- Hornbeam
- Larch
- Laurel
- Maple
- Pear
- Pine
- Poplar
- Red Oak
- Redwood
Wand Length
The next is the wand length. Wizards or Witches with a bold personalities will obtain a larger size while people who prefer direct spells will get a shorter one. Although, the wand length does depend on the size of the individual in general. The various wand lengths range from 9½ to 14½ inches long.
Wand Style
Each wand style has eight different customizable options with three colors for each type. This gives us a whopping 24 variations to choose from. Let us look at the customizable options:
- Classic
- Grey variation
- Black variation
- Grey-Brown variation
- Spiral
- Ash Brown variation
- Green-Grey variation
- Dark Brown variation
- Soft Spiral
- Light Brown variation
- Warm Brown variation
- Black variation
- Crooked Spiral
- Dark Grey variation
- Warm Brown variation
- Pale Brown variation
- Natural
- Grey variation
- Honey Brown variation
- Warm Brown variation
- Ringed
- Dark Brown variation
- Pale Brown variation
- Buff variation
- Stalk
- Honey Brown variation
- Dark Brown variation
- Warm Brown variation
- Notched
- Warm Brown variation
- Light Brown variation
- Dusty Pink variation
Wand Flexibilities
Now let us take a look at the wand flexibilities. The flexibility will depend on the personality of the wielder; if you have an easy-going personality then your wand will be bendy and if you are strong-willed then the wand is more rigid. There are 19 options to choose from in this category as well.
- Hard
- Solid
- Stiff
- Rigid
- Quite Bendy
- Fairly Bendy
- Very Flexible
- Quite Flexible
- Surprisingly Swishy
- Swishy
- Slightly Springy
- Supple
- Reasonably Supple
- Whippy
- Pliant
- Brittle
- Unbending
- Slightly Yielding
- Unyielding
Wand Core
The last and most important part of the process. However, there are three options available here since these three are the most powerful.
- Phoenix Feather – Produces versatile and adaptable magic.
- Unicorn Hair – Produces consistent and reliable magic.
- Dragon Heartstring – Produces powerful and potent magic.
That is everything you need to know about the wand customization options in the game. For more tips on Hogwarts Legacy, stay tuned at The SportsRush!
