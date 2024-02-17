Here Are The 2024 Genesis Invitational Round Three Tee Times

Feb 15, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Patrick Cantlay plays on the tenth hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Genesis Invitational is all set to move forward with its weekend’s play. The third round of the third PGA Tour event starts at 10:20 am ET in the morning at Riviera Golf Course. The first player to tee off is Denny McCarthy who finished last on the leaderboard after the cut was made on Friday.

The solo leader of the tournament after 36-holes, Patrick Cantlay, is paired with tied second-ranked Luke List, and they are the last pair to tee off. Their tee shot is scheduled at 2:40 pm ET. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is paired alongside Tommy Fleetwood and will start their play at 1:45 pm ET.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will start his third round at 12:00 pm ET and is paired with Adam Scott for Saturday at the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Here are the pairs and their tee times for the third round at Riviera Golf Course:

Tee Time Player 1 Player 2 10:20 am Denny McCarthy 10:25 am Si Woo Kim Charley Hoffman 10:35 am Gary Woodland Lee Hodges 10:45 am Sungjae Im Seamus Power 10:55 am Eric Cole Chase Johnson 11:05 am Sam Burns Taylor Moore 11:15 am Ben Griffin Emiliano Grillo 11:25 am Collin Morikawa Nicolai Hojgaard 11:35 am Andrew Putnam Sahith Theegala 11:45 am Lucas Glover Ludvig Aberg 12:00 pm Rory McIlroy Adam Scott 12:10 pm Nick Taylor Viktor Hovland 12:20 pm Adam Svensson Adam Hadwin 12:30 pm Russell Henley JT Poston 12:40 pm Kurt Kitayama Viktor Hovland 12:50 pm Brian Harman Rickie Fowler 13:00 pm Christiaan Bezuidenhout Brendon Todd 13:10 pm Cameron Young Tom Kim 13:20 pm Harris English Cam Davis 13:30 pm Max Homa Beau Hossler 13:45 pm Tommy Fleetwood Scottie Scheffler 13:56 pm Tony Finau Hideki Matsuyama 14:07 pm Xander Schauffele Tom Hoge 14:18 pm Corey Conners Will Zalatoris 14:29 pm Jason Day Mackenzie Hughes 14:40 pm Luke List Patrick Cantlay

How Has The 2024 Genesis Invitational Second Round Leader, Patrick Cantlay, Performed So Far?

The eight-time PGA Tour champ started his campaign at the Riviera Golf Course with a career-best start of 7 under 64. His scorecard had eight birdies and just one bogey leaving him on the top of the leaderboard after Day 1 of the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Patrick Cantlay returned to Riviera for the second round on Friday. He sank an eagle on his very first hole and completed the round without shooting a bogey. The American golfer also shot four birdies to finish on a score of 6 under 65 in the second round.

The 31-year-old American will return to play at the 2024 Genesis Invitational at 02:40 pm ET. He currently holds a massive five-stroke lead over joint second-ranked players. Cantlay will be hoping to grow his lead further before entering the final round of the tournament at Riviera Golf Course.