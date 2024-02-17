HomeSearch

Here Are The 2024 Genesis Invitational Round Three Tee Times

Patrick Cantlay

Feb 15, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Patrick Cantlay plays on the tenth hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Genesis Invitational is all set to move forward with its weekend’s play. The third round of the third PGA Tour event starts at 10:20 am ET in the morning at Riviera Golf Course. The first player to tee off is Denny McCarthy who finished last on the leaderboard after the cut was made on Friday.

The solo leader of the tournament after 36-holes, Patrick Cantlay, is paired with tied second-ranked Luke List, and they are the last pair to tee off. Their tee shot is scheduled at 2:40 pm ET. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is paired alongside Tommy Fleetwood and will start their play at 1:45 pm ET.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will start his third round at 12:00 pm ET and is paired with Adam Scott for Saturday at the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Here are the pairs and their tee times for the third round at Riviera Golf Course:

Tee TimePlayer 1Player 2
10:20 amDenny McCarthy
10:25 amSi Woo KimCharley Hoffman
10:35 amGary WoodlandLee Hodges
10:45 amSungjae ImSeamus Power
10:55 amEric ColeChase Johnson
11:05 amSam BurnsTaylor Moore
11:15 amBen GriffinEmiliano Grillo
11:25 amCollin MorikawaNicolai Hojgaard
11:35 amAndrew PutnamSahith Theegala
11:45 amLucas GloverLudvig Aberg
12:00 pmRory McIlroyAdam Scott
12:10 pmNick TaylorViktor Hovland
12:20 pmAdam SvenssonAdam Hadwin
12:30 pmRussell HenleyJT Poston
12:40 pmKurt KitayamaViktor Hovland
12:50 pmBrian HarmanRickie Fowler
13:00 pmChristiaan BezuidenhoutBrendon Todd
13:10 pmCameron YoungTom Kim
13:20 pmHarris EnglishCam Davis
13:30 pmMax HomaBeau Hossler
13:45 pmTommy FleetwoodScottie Scheffler
13:56 pmTony FinauHideki Matsuyama
14:07 pmXander SchauffeleTom Hoge
14:18 pmCorey ConnersWill Zalatoris
14:29 pmJason DayMackenzie Hughes
14:40 pmLuke ListPatrick Cantlay

How Has The 2024 Genesis Invitational Second Round Leader, Patrick Cantlay, Performed So Far?

The eight-time PGA Tour champ started his campaign at the Riviera Golf Course with a career-best start of 7 under 64. His scorecard had eight birdies and just one bogey leaving him on the top of the leaderboard after Day 1 of the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Patrick Cantlay returned to Riviera for the second round on Friday. He sank an eagle on his very first hole and completed the round without shooting a bogey. The American golfer also shot four birdies to finish on a score of 6 under 65 in the second round.

The 31-year-old American will return to play at the 2024 Genesis Invitational at 02:40 pm ET. He currently holds a massive five-stroke lead over joint second-ranked players. Cantlay will be hoping to grow his lead further before entering the final round of the tournament at Riviera Golf Course.

