Here Are The 2024 Genesis Invitational Round Three Tee Times
Kunal Singh
|Published
The 2024 Genesis Invitational is all set to move forward with its weekend’s play. The third round of the third PGA Tour event starts at 10:20 am ET in the morning at Riviera Golf Course. The first player to tee off is Denny McCarthy who finished last on the leaderboard after the cut was made on Friday.
The solo leader of the tournament after 36-holes, Patrick Cantlay, is paired with tied second-ranked Luke List, and they are the last pair to tee off. Their tee shot is scheduled at 2:40 pm ET. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is paired alongside Tommy Fleetwood and will start their play at 1:45 pm ET.
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will start his third round at 12:00 pm ET and is paired with Adam Scott for Saturday at the 2024 Genesis Invitational.
Here are the pairs and their tee times for the third round at Riviera Golf Course:
|Tee Time
|Player 1
|Player 2
|10:20 am
|Denny McCarthy
|10:25 am
|Si Woo Kim
|Charley Hoffman
|10:35 am
|Gary Woodland
|Lee Hodges
|10:45 am
|Sungjae Im
|Seamus Power
|10:55 am
|Eric Cole
|Chase Johnson
|11:05 am
|Sam Burns
|Taylor Moore
|11:15 am
|Ben Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|11:25 am
|Collin Morikawa
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|11:35 am
|Andrew Putnam
|Sahith Theegala
|11:45 am
|Lucas Glover
|Ludvig Aberg
|12:00 pm
|Rory McIlroy
|Adam Scott
|12:10 pm
|Nick Taylor
|Viktor Hovland
|12:20 pm
|Adam Svensson
|Adam Hadwin
|12:30 pm
|Russell Henley
|JT Poston
|12:40 pm
|Kurt Kitayama
|12:50 pm
|Brian Harman
|Rickie Fowler
|13:00 pm
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Brendon Todd
|13:10 pm
|Cameron Young
|Tom Kim
|13:20 pm
|Harris English
|Cam Davis
|13:30 pm
|Max Homa
|Beau Hossler
|13:45 pm
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Scottie Scheffler
|13:56 pm
|Tony Finau
|Hideki Matsuyama
|14:07 pm
|Xander Schauffele
|Tom Hoge
|14:18 pm
|Corey Conners
|Will Zalatoris
|14:29 pm
|Jason Day
|Mackenzie Hughes
|14:40 pm
|Luke List
|Patrick Cantlay
How Has The 2024 Genesis Invitational Second Round Leader, Patrick Cantlay, Performed So Far?
The eight-time PGA Tour champ started his campaign at the Riviera Golf Course with a career-best start of 7 under 64. His scorecard had eight birdies and just one bogey leaving him on the top of the leaderboard after Day 1 of the 2024 Genesis Invitational.
Patrick Cantlay returned to Riviera for the second round on Friday. He sank an eagle on his very first hole and completed the round without shooting a bogey. The American golfer also shot four birdies to finish on a score of 6 under 65 in the second round.
The 31-year-old American will return to play at the 2024 Genesis Invitational at 02:40 pm ET. He currently holds a massive five-stroke lead over joint second-ranked players. Cantlay will be hoping to grow his lead further before entering the final round of the tournament at Riviera Golf Course.
