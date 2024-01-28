When Does LIV Golf Start And When Will It Come To Las Vegas?

Sep 24, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Anirban Lahiri putts on the 16th green during the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf is all set to start with its third season. The first tournament on its schedule, the Mayakoba Invitational, is to be held at the El Camaleon Golf Course starting on February 2. It will be a 54-hole three-day event ending on February 4.

The 2024 season will have 14 tournaments which include a season-ending individual championship and a team championship event. All the tournaments will have a prize purse of $25 million, which comprises $20 million and $5 million reserved for individual and team winners.

After the LIV Golf Mayakoba, the Saudi-backed league will travel to Las Vegas in the second week of February for the Las Vegas Invitational, commencing on February 8 at the Las Vegas Country Club. The three-day event will conclude on February 10, 2024.

Exploring LIV Golf’s 2024 Schedule and Venues

LIV has added some new venues on its third season roster. This season will have many new things such as Jon Rahm captaining a new thirteenth team named Legion XIII. His teammates are yet to be announced, however, Wyndham Clark and Tyrell Hatton are top runners to be part of his team.

The 2023 European Ryder Cup team snub Adrian Meronk was recently announced to be part of the LIV Golf. Reports suggest he will join Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC.

Let’s take a closer look at all the 14 tournaments of the LIV Golf 2024 season:

Mayakoba Invitational

Date: February 2 – February 4

Venue: El Camaleon Golf Course

Las Vegas Invitational

Date: February 8 – February 10

Venue: Las Vegas Country Club

Saudi Arabia Invitational

Date: March 1 – March 3

Venue: To Be Announced

Hong Kong Invitational

Date: March 8 – March 10

Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club

USA Invitational

Date: April 5 – April 7

Venue: To Be Announced

Adelaide Invitational

Date: April 26 – April 28

Venue: The Grange Golf Club

Singapore Invitational

Date: May 3 – May 5

Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club

Houston Invitational

Date: June 7 – June 9

Venue: Golf Club of Houston

Nashville Invitational

Date: June 21 – June 23

Venue: The Grove

Andalucia Invitational

Date: July 12 – July 14

Venue: Real Club Valderrama

UK Invitational

Date: July 26 – July 28

Venue: JCB Golf and Country Club

Greenbrier Invitational

Date: August 16 – August 18

Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier

Individual Championship

Date: To Be Announced

Venue: To Be Announced

Team Championship

Date: To Be Announced

Venue: To Be Announced

The 2024 season of the LIV Golf will be a crucial one for the Saudi-backed league. The reason behind this is the upcoming merger between their financial backers, the Saudi PIF, and the PGA Tour. Their future looks to be in the shadows, but their fans must be wishing for its longer run for sure.