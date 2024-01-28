When Does LIV Golf Start And When Will It Come To Las Vegas?
Kunal Singh
|Published
LIV Golf is all set to start with its third season. The first tournament on its schedule, the Mayakoba Invitational, is to be held at the El Camaleon Golf Course starting on February 2. It will be a 54-hole three-day event ending on February 4.
Advertisement
The 2024 season will have 14 tournaments which include a season-ending individual championship and a team championship event. All the tournaments will have a prize purse of $25 million, which comprises $20 million and $5 million reserved for individual and team winners.
After the LIV Golf Mayakoba, the Saudi-backed league will travel to Las Vegas in the second week of February for the Las Vegas Invitational, commencing on February 8 at the Las Vegas Country Club. The three-day event will conclude on February 10, 2024.
Advertisement
Exploring LIV Golf’s 2024 Schedule and Venues
LIV has added some new venues on its third season roster. This season will have many new things such as Jon Rahm captaining a new thirteenth team named Legion XIII. His teammates are yet to be announced, however, Wyndham Clark and Tyrell Hatton are top runners to be part of his team.
The 2023 European Ryder Cup team snub Adrian Meronk was recently announced to be part of the LIV Golf. Reports suggest he will join Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC.
Let’s take a closer look at all the 14 tournaments of the LIV Golf 2024 season:
Mayakoba Invitational
- Date: February 2 – February 4
- Venue: El Camaleon Golf Course
Las Vegas Invitational
Advertisement
- Date: February 8 – February 10
- Venue: Las Vegas Country Club
Saudi Arabia Invitational
- Date: March 1 – March 3
- Venue: To Be Announced
Hong Kong Invitational
- Date: March 8 – March 10
- Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club
USA Invitational
- Date: April 5 – April 7
- Venue: To Be Announced
Adelaide Invitational
- Date: April 26 – April 28
- Venue: The Grange Golf Club
Singapore Invitational
- Date: May 3 – May 5
- Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club
Houston Invitational
- Date: June 7 – June 9
- Venue: Golf Club of Houston
Nashville Invitational
- Date: June 21 – June 23
- Venue: The Grove
Andalucia Invitational
- Date: July 12 – July 14
- Venue: Real Club Valderrama
UK Invitational
- Date: July 26 – July 28
- Venue: JCB Golf and Country Club
Greenbrier Invitational
- Date: August 16 – August 18
- Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier
Individual Championship
- Date: To Be Announced
- Venue: To Be Announced
Team Championship
- Date: To Be Announced
- Venue: To Be Announced
The 2024 season of the LIV Golf will be a crucial one for the Saudi-backed league. The reason behind this is the upcoming merger between their financial backers, the Saudi PIF, and the PGA Tour. Their future looks to be in the shadows, but their fans must be wishing for its longer run for sure.
Advertisement
Share this article