When Does LIV Golf Start And When Will It Come To Las Vegas?

Kunal Singh
|Published

LIV Golf

Sep 24, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Anirban Lahiri putts on the 16th green during the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf is all set to start with its third season. The first tournament on its schedule, the Mayakoba Invitational, is to be held at the El Camaleon Golf Course starting on February 2. It will be a 54-hole three-day event ending on February 4.

The 2024 season will have 14 tournaments which include a season-ending individual championship and a team championship event. All the tournaments will have a prize purse of $25 million, which comprises $20 million and $5 million reserved for individual and team winners.

After the LIV Golf Mayakoba, the Saudi-backed league will travel to Las Vegas in the second week of February for the Las Vegas Invitational, commencing on February 8 at the Las Vegas Country Club. The three-day event will conclude on February 10, 2024.

Exploring LIV Golf’s 2024 Schedule and Venues

LIV has added some new venues on its third season roster. This season will have many new things such as Jon Rahm captaining a new thirteenth team named Legion XIII. His teammates are yet to be announced, however, Wyndham Clark and Tyrell Hatton are top runners to be part of his team.

The 2023 European Ryder Cup team snub Adrian Meronk was recently announced to be part of the LIV Golf. Reports suggest he will join Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC.

Let’s take a closer look at all the 14 tournaments of the LIV Golf 2024 season:

Mayakoba Invitational

  • Date: February 2 – February 4
  • Venue: El Camaleon Golf Course

Las Vegas Invitational

  • Date: February 8 – February 10
  • Venue: Las Vegas Country Club

Saudi Arabia Invitational

  • Date: March 1 – March 3
  • Venue: To Be Announced

Hong Kong Invitational

  • Date: March 8 – March 10
  • Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club

USA Invitational 

  • Date: April 5 – April 7
  • Venue: To Be Announced

Adelaide Invitational

  • Date: April 26 – April 28
  • Venue: The Grange Golf Club

Singapore Invitational

  • Date: May 3 – May 5
  • Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club

Houston Invitational

  • Date: June 7 – June 9
  • Venue: Golf Club of Houston

Nashville Invitational

  • Date: June 21 – June 23
  • Venue: The Grove

Andalucia Invitational

  • Date: July 12 – July 14
  • Venue: Real Club Valderrama

UK Invitational

  • Date: July 26 – July 28
  • Venue: JCB Golf and Country Club

Greenbrier Invitational

  • Date: August 16 – August 18
  • Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier

Individual Championship 

  • Date: To Be Announced
  • Venue: To Be Announced

Team Championship  

  • Date: To Be Announced
  • Venue: To Be Announced

The 2024 season of the LIV Golf will be a crucial one for the Saudi-backed league. The reason behind this is the upcoming merger between their financial backers, the Saudi PIF, and the PGA Tour. Their future looks to be in the shadows, but their fans must be wishing for its longer run for sure.

