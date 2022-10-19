Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? Dallas Mavericks Release Injury Report for 3-time All-Star

Oct 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) steps back to shoot a three point shot against Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (22) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is set to feature for the Dallas Mavericks in a fixture of paramount importance against the Phoenix Suns.

Luka Doncic has had a rather busy off-season. Rather than rejuvenating and regrouping himself, Doncic draped the colors of the Slovenian National team and went on to pulverize his opponents.

With the NBA season officially underway, the ‘Mavs’ faithful will be ecstatic at the sight of Luka Doncic donning their colors. The Mavericks will be on the road to kick-start their campaign. They face off against, the Phoenix Suns.

Head coach Jason Kidd after Tuesday’s practice while speaking about Luka Doncic commented the following-

“As long as he’s Luka, he’s always going to be in the conversation of MVP, early and often. I think he’s ready to have that season to win that”

Is Luka Doncic set to grace the floor tonight?

The three-time All-NBA First Team star is slated to feature against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in a highly anticipated matchup. When Doncic last encountered the Phoenix Suns, the Slovenian had a sublime series. Luka proceeded to annihilate the betting favorites last season.

Luka Doncic, along with Spencer Dinwiddie is set to take up backcourt responsibilities. And although they lost Jalen Brunson in free agency to New York, the franchise has replenished itself having acquired talented forward, Christian Wood, to ease the burden on Doncic.

Javale McGee and new recruit Facundo Campazzo are set to be integrated into the roster as well. Frank Ntilkina and sharpshooter Davis Bertans are indefinitely out, along with Maxi Kleber who has been listed as doubtful

With their campaign kicking off tonight, the NBA will once again bear witness to the making of an all-time great in his own right. The Mavericks’ championship aspirations rest on the shoulders of Doncic, who will be looked up to for guidance as the season progresses.

Luka Doncic’s eminence!

The last time Doncic starred on an NBA court was against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. The three-time NBA ‘All-Star’ had a phenomenal showing and averaged 32 points, along with 9.2 rebounds and 6 assists. Influential.

With Doncic now obtaining a taste of the struggles and hurdles, a Conference Finals entails, best believe, the franchise star will adapt to the incredibly strenuous task that awaits him.