Vince McMahon was in the middle of a huge scandal last year. The WWE Executive Chairman had to retire after allegations of his se*ual misconduct came out. This created quite a furor among the fans, one that left him with no choice but to walk away from his numerous positions within the company. He has since returned but so have all the allegations levied on him and John Cena has a controversial thought regarding it.

The relationship between the two is quite well known. Vince McMahon is very obviously fond of his former franchise player, and Cena feels the same as well. So, what are his thoughts regarding the circumstances that led to him leaving the WWE in the first place?

John Cena says “we all make mistakes” while defending Vince McMahon over se*ual assault allegations

During an interview with AP News, John Cena was asked what he felt towards Vince McMahon after all the allegations came to light. Cena then through some very poor choice of words defended his former boss, claiming that “when you love somebody, you take them as imperfectly perfect as they are.”

He called Vince McMahon’s actions mistakes and poor decisions, before adding that he could never stop loving Vince McMahon.

“No. I mean, everyone has the right to have their perspective. I have the right to have mine. When you love somebody, you take them as imperfectly perfect as they are,” Cena said. “We all make mistakes. We all have poor decisions.”

“Lord knows I’ve made my collection of poor choices. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to love somebody. There’s no way I can go on record and say I don’t love Vince McMahon.”

John Cena is back in the WWE

The Cenation Leader recently made his WWE return on last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. He was confronted by Austin Theory and the two agreed to face each other at WrestleMania 39 for the United States Championship match.

This will be Cena’s first WrestleMania match since facing Bray Wyatt in the firefly funhouse match.

Vince McMahon was reportedly seen backstage. The word was that the WWE Chairman was at the event to meet John Cena. However, Dave Meltzer is convinced that there is more than meets the eye.

He stated that it was true that Vince was there to meet Cena, and it was also true that Triple H is still the head of creative, but Vince was there for more than Cena. In fact, he believed that the truth was somewhere in the middle, implying that Vince may have something to do with the booking in the future.

