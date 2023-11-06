“Been in The League Almost as Long as I Have Been Alive”: Miami Heat’s Rookie Details the Anticipation of Facing LeBron James For the First Time

Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is having a memorable time for the Miami Heat. Drafted as the 18th overall pick in 2023, Jaime has already started two games for the Heat and has appeared to be a well-rounded guard during this time. Now set to face the LA Lakers, the 22-year-old will be hoping to make an impact on the King himself, which has always been on his bucket list as a fan.

Speaking with ClutchPoints’ Zachary Weinberger, Jaime revealed that he was himself a huge fan of LeBron James, who has been playing for almost as long as “he has been alive”. Jaime revealed that while he was excited, he had every intention of doing “all he can” in order to contain the 38-year-old.

“Of course, I think if you have been into basketball, it is a dream to play against LeBron. You know, one of the greatest players ever, all-time leading scorer, the list goes on. Just to be able to play against him, especially at this time of his career, it’s an honor,” Jaime said, speaking of the upcoming match.

While Jaime has been watching LeBron right since he was a kid, he claims he never thought he would end up playing alongside James.

“He has been in the league almost as long as I have been alive, so it’s crazy to even think that, I am able to play against him at some point,” he said.

When asked if he has a plan in order to contain LeBron, Jaime said that he will try his best. He added that he had been watching James right from the start.

“I mean, I will try my best. I have been watching him for his entire career so, you know, I think everyone else has. It is one thing watching and another thing is going on the court and trying to, so we will see, we will see what happens,” he said.

There is little doubt that Jaime is looking forward to his first game against James. While he was excited to try his best, Jaquez Jr. seemed to accept that LeBron might as well come away with another match-winning performance, despite his best attempts.

LeBron James played against Jabari Smith Sr. in 2003, and his son in 2023

LeBron’s longevity has been something to marvel at and cherish, for over two decades. James first rushed onto the scene back in 2003 at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That season, he played against Jabari Smith Sr. in a match against the Sacramento Kings. 20 years later, it was Houston Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. whom he faced in January 2023.

LeBron and Smith Jr. were involved in a playful exchange during their clash which saw the latter ask James if he was “feeling old,” according to Yahoo. After the game, which ended with James scoring 48 points, LeBron shared a moment with Jabari Smith Sr., who later claimed it was unbelievable to see the now Lakers superstar play against his son. And dominate, at that!