“I Was Like ‘Aw Sh*t'”: Jayson Tatum Recalls Having His First Ever NBA FGA Be Blocked by LeBron James

Jayson Tatum‘s NBA debut was straight out of a movie script. From being denied by LeBron James in his first field goal attempt to finishing the game with a double-double, the youngster’s arrival in the NBA was eventful, to say the least. Recently, Tatum recalled his first league game during his appearance on the Kenny Beecham Podcast. The 25-year-old also talked about how he felt when LeBron stood in his way as he tried to register his first shot in the books.

Tatum made his NBA debut at the age of 19 for the Boston Celtics on October 18th, 2017. After making his way deep in the paint, Tatum found himself to be open and he received a pass. For the 19-year-old, it was the perfect opportunity to get on the scoresheet. While he was trying to get the shot in, then Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James came up with the block and denied the youngster his very first FG attempt. Although Tatum managed to have a decent game following that, he still remembers the moment like it was yesterday.

During his conversation with Beecham, Tatum was asked what was going through his mind after the block. JT said in response, “I was like ‘Aw sh*t’. It was Kyrie’s first game back. The energy, the environment was crazy. I was nervous all day, my first NBA game, I’m playing against LeBron. And as a basketball player, everybody’s gonna be nervous, especially that game. You’re just praying. You’re hoping that your first shot goes in, and the complete opposite happened with me.”

Despite the initial setback, Tatum was able to bounce back in that game, ending up with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists, while shooting 41.7% from the field in his 37 minutes of playing time. Tatum also registered a successful rookie season, averaging 13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 80 games. In addition to that, the Celtics rookie managed to earn LeBron’s respect by the end of the season.

LeBron James predicted Jayson Tatum’s stardom

When a bona fide superstar like LeBron acknowledges someone’s greatness in their rookie season, the player automatically becomes initiated. Although they were competitors in the Conference Finals, King James didn’t hesitate in declaring that Tatum is destined for greatness in his career. In May 2018, while talking to the reporters at the post-game presser, the Cavs star at the time was asked about the rookie.

LeBron said, “I just love everything about the kid, the way he plays the game, his demeanor, where he comes from. I just know he’s built for stardom. He’s built for success. And that’s both on and off the floor.” From earning King James’ respect in his first season to carrying the Celtics on his back and getting major MVP shoutouts this season, Tatum has come a long way already.