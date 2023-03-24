“I’m Selfishly the Most Thankful!”: Stephen Curry Uploads Heart-Warming Message for Ayesha Curry on 34th Birthday, Others Chime In

Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy next to his wife Ayesha during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry has a lot of things in his life that he should be grateful for. The man has 4x NBA Championships, 2x MVPs, 1x Finals MVP, is one of the most influential basketball players of all-time, and has incredible fans all around the world. At the same time, he has three wonderful children, a loving family, and, most importantly, his wife, Ayesha Curry, who has been on the entire journey with him.

Steph and Ayesha met each other when they were just teenagers back in North Carolina. They found each other cute, but nothing happened back then. It was when Steph went to Los Angeles for ESPYs. They went out on a date, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Steph recently turned 35, and Ayesha celebrated the same and uploaded a very cute Instagram post. Today, Ayesha turns 34, and Steph had to return the favor for his amor.

Stephen Curry uploaded a heartfelt post for Ayesha’s 34th

Considering how Ayesha was fretting turning 34, Stephen Curry had to make sure that he made the day as special as he could. One of the ways he did so was with an Instagram post for his beloved.

Steph captioned the same and said,

“My woman @ayeshacurry! Love of my life. Happiest of birthdays! I love every part of you, and I hope this year is filled with laughter, growth, peace, and happiness. You deserve it all. God did a good thing on this day and selfishly I’m the most thankful. 3/23 🙏🏽😍”

Ayesha shared the same on her story, while commenting and replying with, “I love you my baby.”

Knowing how romantic Steph is, I’m sure he would have planned a lot more to make the day as special as he can for his lady. Afterall, having known Ayesha for most of his life, Steph would know what she likes more than anyone else would.

Other celebrities chime in to wish Ayesha Curry

While Steph stole the show with his birthday greeting, there were quite a few people who also put up stories for Ayesha’s special day. Steph’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee shared a grid of photos wishing Ishi,

Seth Curry’s wife, Callie Curry also wished her.

Ayesha’s co-star, Lindsay Lohan, called Ishi her dear friend and a sister.

Steph’s god-sister, Cameron Brink took it to her Instagram to also wish Ayesha.