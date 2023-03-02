Is Jordan Poole Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Warriors Release Injury Update for 6ft 4” Guard

Feb 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) moves the ball down court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have been doing a good job staying afloat in the absence of Stephen Curry. In the 9 games playing without their MVP, the likes of Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have stepped up big time, carrying a majority of the team’s offensive load.

The San Francisco-based franchise is in the midst of a 5-game homestand and has already gone 3-0 in the first three clashes. Thanks to this winning run, the reigning champions have climbed up a few positions on the standings, sitting 5th in the Western Conference.

As GSW prepare to face the Los Angeles Clippers for their upcoming contest in the Chase Center, fans wonder whether Poole will be suiting up or not.

Is Jordan Poole playing against the Clippers?

JP hasn’t yet missed any game this entire 2022-2023 season. However, tonight could potentially be the first time in the campaign that we do not see him suited up.

Listed as “probable”, Poole has been listed on the team’s latest injury report.

The long list also contains the names of Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins who are going to be missing out on the contest.

Jordan Poole is listed as probable for the Warriors tomorrow against the Clippers. Left knee contusion. Poole has played in every game this season. Andrew Wiggins will miss a sixth straight game as he deals with a family matter. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2023

The 6-foot-4 guard has been averaging 20.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game during the season.

During the past 9 games, in Chef Curry’s absence, the youngster put up a much improved 22.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

Dub Nation need not sweat. There is a huge possibility that Poole doesn’t sit out for the clash. However, even if he does, this is not the type of injury that will keep him sidelined for multiple games.

