Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Warriors Release Injury Update for 2x MVP

Feb 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) confers with injured teammate Stephen Curry during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering back-to-back losses in Los Angeles, the Golden State Warriors have had a great homestand till now. Playing without Stephen Curry, after having defeated the Rockets and the Wolves, Steve Kerr’s boys erased a 23-point deficit to grab a huge 123-105 win over the Blazers.

Clinching a 3-game win streak, the San Francisco-based franchise has managed to move up the standings. Owing to their improved 32-30 record, the reigning champions now sit 5th in the Western Conference, only 1.5 games behind the #4 Phoenix Suns.

Golden State now prepares to host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers as their 4th straight matchup at the Chase Center. Answering a key question that every fan is wondering – will Curry be taking on the floor tonight?

Is Stephen Curry playing against the Clippers?

The 2-time MVP suffered an injury on his left leg during the 4th February clash against the Dallas Mavericks.

After missing 9 straight games, the franchise released an injury update for their star guard. The statement read:

Stephen Curry, who has missed the last nine games due to injury, is making good progress and has recently increased his on-court workload to include scrimmaging.

His return to play will be based on his continued progress and response to full practice and scrimmages.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/SrOLS1Nfbe — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 1, 2023

Steph will not be available for tonight’s clash. Joining him on the team’s injury report are Jordan Poole (Probable) and Andrew Wiggins (Out).

Jordan Poole is listed as probable for the Warriors tomorrow against the Clippers. Left knee contusion. Poole has played in every game this season. Andrew Wiggins will miss a sixth straight game as he deals with a family matter. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2023

With the potential shorthanded GSW playing against the Clippers, who have lost 5 out of their last 7 games, it should be an interesting clash.

Dub Nation will eagerly be waiting for Curry, was averaging 29.4/6.3/6.4 before going down with the injury, to make a quick return to the lineup.

