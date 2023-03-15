Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Clippers’ 2x Finals MVP’s Availability Report

Mar 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates with forward Norman Powell (24) after scoring a basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have finally found their footing with a point guard. Their #0, Russell Westbrook, makes the 2nd best team on offense when he is on the floor. They become the second-worst offensive team with him sitting out.

And most of the Clips’ 4th quarters are with Brodie on the bench. So, Ty Lue has found a way to make his offense and defense work at separate times in a game. That has won them 3 straight games after 5 straight losses.

As they now have a Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson problem ahead of them, will ‘The Klaw’, who is in his career-best form right now, play against the Warriors tonight?

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors?

Leonard has only missed one out of the Clippers’ last 10 games and as of now, he is not on their injury list which has just Norman Powell on it.

Norm is still out for the Clippers, no other injuries on the report ahead of the showdown vs the Warriors — Charles Mockler (@charlesmockler) March 14, 2023

So, will these Clippers have a chance to go 4-0 against the Warriors that beat the Suns 123-112 in their last game? It will depend on how Leonard, Paul Geroge, and Westbrook play. And they all have been playing great as per the requirement of the team.

Leonard’s form in the last 10 games

In the 9 games he has played in Clippers’ last 10, the Terminator of the NBA has averaged 29.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.

Against the Warriors this season he has played 2 games and has put up otherwordly numbers, shooting 69% from the field and 75% from the 3-point line for his 27 points to go along with 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. The Dubs are up for a tough one.

