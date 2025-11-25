Is Kevin Durant Becoming A Father? Report Suggests True Reason Behind KD’s Unavailability

Kevin Durant is turning a lot of heads, but not for the reasons you’d think. The future Hall of Famer is set to miss the Rockets’ next two games because of a family matter. This has left the NBA, especially its passionate fanbase, with plenty of questions, with some rumors linking his absence to paternity leave.

The timing is strange, too, since the two games he’ll miss are against the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors, two franchises he has a notable history with. This has had some fans joking that he’s ducking old rivals.

However, it seems that there could be something way deeper going on here — something more important than the game of basketball. Suns reporter John Gambadoro revealed on his radio show that somebody told him that KD is becoming a father.

It should be noted that this was not a report from Gambo, nor did he make such a claim. No other outlets or insiders have reported it either. As of now, this is just a rumor coming from a reporter who exclusively covers news on Durant’s former team.

And while Gambo might have a good track record, even the rumor doesn’t seem to be convincing NBA fans.

Gambo just said somebody told him KD is becoming a father. Said he wasn’t reporting, but that’s just what he heard. — Suns Uniform Tracker (@SunsUniTracker) November 24, 2025

Durant’s most recent known relationship was with Monica Wright, whom he was engaged to in 2013. The two called off their engagement in 2014, and the 15-time All-Star has remained a bachelor ever since.

“If he didn’t have a child with his ex-fiancée Monica, I don’t think he’s gonna do it now,” wrote one person on X (fka Twitter). “With no way that’s true lol,” added a second person, who is also unconvinced that this is the reason for Durant’s absence. It does seem odd, as Durant doesn’t seem to be the type of person to hide a relationship.

That said, it wouldn’t be completely surprising if KD has a secret relationship. James Harden, for example, kept his son Jace hidden from the public. The Beard shocked the world when he revealed Jace’s existence during his appearance in the Starting 5 docu-series on Netflix.

Again, this is not to say the rumor about Durant is true. There are no facts to support it yet. For now, it’s all hearsay. The only confirmed information is that KD will not be playing.

The good news for the Rockets is that they are 10-4 and in fourth place in the West. Even if they lose both of these games, they won’t fall too far in the standings. Houston will certainly miss KD, but that doesn’t mean they won’t remain competitive without the two-time champion.

Still, whatever the real reason is, it feels like one of those moments when basketball isn’t the priority. The Rockets will hold things down while KD handles whatever he needs to, and fans can save the jokes until he’s back on the floor.