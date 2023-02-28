Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Blazers? Warriors Release Injury Update for 2X MVP

Feb 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during a break in the action against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the 2022 championship, the Golden State Warriors entered the 2022-2023 season with some high expectations. However, despite Stephen Curry having a historic start to the campaign, the reigning champs had an awful 3-7 start.

61 games into the season, Steve Kerr’s boys aren’t the powerhouses that everybody predicted them to be. Sitting 7th in the West, a series of unfortunate losses could result in the Warriors tumbling down as low as the 13th seed.

A major reason behind the team’s failures has been the injuries sustained by the San Francisco-based franchise’s 2-time MVP. After missing out on 11 games between 14th December 2022 – 10th January 2023, the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter suffered yet another injury.

Is Stephen Curry playing against the Portland Trail Blazers?

During the 5th February clash between the Warriors and the Mavs, The Baby-Faced Assassin had an unfortunate collision with McKinley Wright IV. Soon after, the future Hall-Of-Famer was diagnosed with partial tears in his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane in his left lower leg.

As the Warriors prepare to face the Portland Trail Blazers for their 3rd contest of the 5-game homestand, fans wonder whether or not Chef Curry will make his return to the lineup.

Yes, the 9-time All-Star is close to making his return, however, he will not suit up for the game tonight.

Apart from missing out on Stephen’s services, the likes of Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala will also be sidelined. Further, Draymond Green has also been listed as “probable” on the team’s injury report.

Draymond Green has been upgraded to probable for the Warriors’ game tomorrow against the Blazers. Missed the last two games with a right knee contusion. Andrew Wiggins remains out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 27, 2023

Before going down with the injury on his leg, SC30 was playing some incredible basketball. Playing 34.6 MPG, the 4-time champ lodged 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

The likes of Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole will have to continue sharing the team’s offensive load in the shifty guard’s absence.

