“LeBron James, I’ll Dribble Your Face Like a Spalding Basketball!”: When John Cena Challenged 250lbs Superstar to a Wrestling Match

LeBron James is one of the biggest names in the sporting world. The 38-year-old NBA legend is playing his 20th year in the league right now and has been looking sharper than ever. He’s admired by his colleagues and fans alike, thanks to his countless achievements on and off the court.

On the court, LeBron is a 4x NBA Champion, 4x NBA MVP, 4x Finals MVP, and a 19x All-Star. He has several All-Time achievements with his imprint on the honors. Currently, he’s just 117 points away from going down as the NBA’s leading scorer All-Time.

On the other hand, John Cena is an 11x WWE Champion who is also known for dabbling into acting and rapping, from time to time. Well, back in 2015, we hope Cena was acting when he did this.

John Cena mocked LeBron James while challenging him to a fight

Back in 2015, John Cena and LeBron James were out, promoting their new movie Trainwreck. Well, this one time, Cena committed too much to his character, and went off on the mic.

“Alright, Mr. James. If that is your real name. It sounds like you’re parading around with two first names. Like my name is Stan Mike. I mean really? Who is LeBron James? I’ll tell you who he is. He’s the guy this Sunday that’s gonna step in the ring with me.”

“I’m gonna dribble his face on the canvas as if it was a Spalding basketball. I’m gonna rip your spine off your back and perform a double tomahawk jam to a fan in the third row — eating nachos, sipping on a 72-ounce coke. Then at the very end of the night, when I hold up a trophy that is a championship belt nee a golden basketball, people will realize I’m the one who truly knows how to handle my balls.”

Well, either John Cena is really good at acting, or something happened on those sets. He really seemed to want to get The King in the ring.

LeBron once took Savannah to a WWE Game for a Date

Just like a lot of other kids growing up, LeBron James was a WWE Fan as well. In his case, he could actually fulfill his dream and go watch a game live! To make the deal even sweeter for him, he had just been drafted by the NBA, and was viewing the game with his now-wife, Savannah James.

LeBron and Savannah at WWE. The flip phone days. Classic. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JggNDCB8O7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 4, 2020

