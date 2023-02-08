“We drinking some Vino tonight and have Lobos on tap too”: LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal Have a Wholesome Interaction on Inside the NBA After Record-Breaking Game

Shaquille O’Neal, a Laker legend was in the studio in Atlanta tonight. His job? To congratulate LeBron James, his former teammate. Shaq himself is an all-time scoring legend. He is 10th on the all-time chart.

So naturally, it would beg to differ that he would be the one to take the post-game interview. Shaquille is a big admirer of LeBron and he was the first one to bring up the question, how would James’ legacy be if he broke the all-time scoring record?

And now that he has, Shaq was on hand to give LeBron his flowers. And as per his response, LeBron is gonna celebrate tonight!

LeBron James will drink some “Lobos 1707 and vino”

LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal had quite the conversation. The two talked about how important it was and how it still hasn’t sunk in yet.

And LeBron James has stated that he can add to the record. 40,000 points?

“It hasn’t quite sunk in just yet…I know I can play a couple more years.” pic.twitter.com/HJPoEtUVu8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

But more than that the two former teammates talked about how such an achievement should be celebrated. And businessman LeBron did not forget to include that he would be cracking open a bottle of his favorite tequila, Lobos 1707.

And of course, he would drink some wine or “vino” too. Mixing alcohol for breaking an unbreakable record, we think it’s only fair.

Bron’s celebrating tonight 🍷 pic.twitter.com/Eu6iBO5Zny — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

King James’ case for the greatest of all-time

All-time leading scorer, 4 championships, 4 MVPs, 10 trips to the finals, and more. 20 seasons of domination. He is still averaging 30 points per game, has there ever been a moment where LeBron was this close to the Greatest of All-Time summit?

We don’t think so. As he continues to rack in the accolades, there is perhaps one more “unbreakable” record he could obtain. The all-time assists leader.

He is 5000 assists shy but given his unparalleled longevity, anything can happen.

