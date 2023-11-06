Who is Jeffrey Jordan’s Wife Radina Aneva? Everything We Know About Michael Jordan’s Daughter in Law

Apart from Marcus Jordan, who is in a relationship with Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Michael Jordan has an elder son, who is already married. Marcus and Larsa, who have been together since the start of the year, have seemingly gone strength-to-strength. Moreover, MJ’s eldest son, Jeffrey Jordan, tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Radina Aneva back in May 2019, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A financial analyst by profession, Radina currently works for Walt Disney and is estimated to have a net worth of around $1,000,000, as per Popular Net Worth. She hails from Bulgaria but currently resides in Greater LA. They may not have a human baby, but consider their pet Husky Mak, their firstborn.

Radina Aneva and Jeffrey Jordan are a match made in heaven

Born and educated in Bulgaria, Radina completed her BCS and MBM and started her career in her home country. She currently has dual citizenship, of Bulgaria and the USA, and did her Bachelor’s from the Sofia University Saint Kliment Ohridski.

Radina has previously also worked for Twentieth Century Fox in LA and appears to be doing well financially. While she might be popular for being married to MJ’s son, Radina herself has a net worth of $1,000,000 and regularly posts updates related to her luxurious lifestyle.

She recently celebrated her 28th birthday on September 9 and appears to be living in LA for some time now. Jeffrey proposed to Radina in Hawaii, back in November 2017, and the two regularly post on social media professing their love for each other.

Jeffrey and Radina celebrated their 3rd anniversary back in 2021, which also led to a heartwarming post from the latter on Instagram. The two appear to be exactly the kind of inspiration that Marcus and Larsa look up to, in the coming time.

Radina Aneva is herself capable of living a life of luxury

While Radina might be married to the richest NBA celebrity of all time, she herself has a successful career. She appears to be a hustler herself and has worked in multiple major companies.

Regardless, she appears to have little connection to basketball, apart from the fact that she is married to MJ’s eldest son. Radina’s $1,000,000 net worth means that she is more than capable of funding her lifestyle, which appears to be quite extravagant.

While Jeffrey himself tried his hands at being a pro basketball player, it is unclear where the couple ended up meeting. This is despite the fact that the two have been together for a long time.