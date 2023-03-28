“You’d Rather Guard Kobe Bryant Than Allen Iverson”: Gilbert Arenas Enunciates Why AI Was a Tougher Cover Than The Black Mamba

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas previously made an unforeseen argument regarding the offensive prowess of Allen Iverson, which involved Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson had different career trajectories since their advents in the NBA. The pair were members of the same draft class in 1996. However, while Iverson was the star and elected first, Bryant in contrast was picked up as a high school phenom in 13th.

The Answer headed to Philadelphia, with his counterpart acclimatising himself in Los Angeles, having been picked by the Charlotte Hornets initially. Their tenures were largely different, but both athletes engraved their names into the game’s history as prolific scorers.

Although, Iverson’s size and stature didn’t bother him despite being merely 6’1. In an era where size was given predominance, Iverson’s exceptional skill, flair and technique made him a valuable asset.

This is why former three-time NBA All-Star, Gilbert Arenas opted for Allen Iverson to be the hardest player to guard when he was posed with the question, ahead of Kobe Bryant.

Gilbert Arenas details what made Allen Iverson special

Gilbert Arenas once made an intrepid admission. The former Washington Wizards star was queried as to who the most strenuous player to guard was during his time in the league.

When asked which player gave him the most trouble to guard before a game from a mental perspective, Arenas didn’t hesitate. He confidently brought up Allen Iverson. Arenas said:

“Allen Iverson. When you played against Allen, it was one of those things that he is the red bull…So you know, trying to stop him from scoring was a whole issue on itself. Because you know, green light, green light, green light…He had no conscience, he’s trying to score like 50-60 but it’s…Imagine his energy.”

The 41-year-old continued:

“That’s what people didn’t understand. We got to match his energy to even compete with the 60. You’d rather guard, to be honest, you’d rather guard Kobe, than Allen.”

Iverson was a true specimen in his prime. His nimble, yet meticulous nature to the intricate and trivial details enabled him to stand out. Not just standout, Iverson deciphered how to use his small and lean stature to his advantage.

It made the Answer a complicated solution to solve. The former NBA MVP banked on that and guided his franchise to the final in 2001. It is perhaps the greatest feat in NBA history, given the talent he had to defeat to reach that point.

The Black Mamba vs. The Answer

Arenas’ choice of words was undeniably engrossing. Keeping in mind AI’s offensive proficiency, it is still quite bold for Arenas to draw parallels with a five-time champion like Kobe Bryant.

In Iverson’s defence, the squad he was surrounded with were never productive. It was the 47-year-old’s individual brilliance which resulted in favourable outcomes for the teams he represented.

Whether or not he has won an NBA championship will never be brought up in an attempt to discredit his eminence. Iverson’s impact and influence were much larger than the NBA itself. A true icon.