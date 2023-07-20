After Months of Training With Michael Vick, Justin Fields Boldly Proclaims He’ll Break Bears’ Passing Record That Has Stood for 104 Years

Justin Fields has only been with the Chicago Bears for two years, but he claims he can break a record that has stood since the Bears’ inception 104 years ago. In the entire Chicago Bears’ franchise history, they have never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards. The Bears are the only team in the NFL to not have a 4,000-yard passer in their history, showing just how bad the quarterback play has been for Chicago. The franchise is desperate to change that, and it explains why they’ve taken some big risks in the NFL draft recently. Justin Fields believes he can be the one for Chicago, especially after an offseason where he’s been training with Michael Vick.

Advertisement

They first tried things out with UNC product Mitchell Trubisky, drafting him at second overall after trading massive capital to get the second overall pick. After that experiment crashed and burned, the Bears shook up the 2021 draft by trading up for the 11th overall pick and cashing in on OSU’s Justin Fields. So far, the verdict is still out on Fields. He’s shown the immense potential he has, both as a runner and passer, especially the former, but he still needs to refine his passing game before he can stake his claim.

Justin Fields Predicts Massive 2023-23 Season

The Bears don’t hold a strong list of passers in their history. Names like Sid Luckman, Erik Kramer, and Jay Cutler are the best Chicago has produced which is saying something.

Advertisement

Chicago’s record holder is currently Erik Kramer who threw for 3,838 yards in 1995. Jay Cutler came close to the 4,000-yard mark, passing for 3,812 yards in the 2014 season.

Fields was asked about this fact by CBS Sports, and he confidently replied that he would be the one to break the record. Not only did he make that bold assertion, he claimed that he would do it this season.

“I will,” Fields replied when asked if he was going to break the record. “Plan on doing it this year. I plan on doing it this year.” That’s some incredible confidence for the young signal caller, but perhaps it showcases the positive mindset he has coming into his third year in the league.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1682010322624708609?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fields Has Been Training With Michael Vick this Offseason

Fields’ statement meshes perfectly with the amount of hype he’s generated this off-season. The Bears went out and got WR DJ Moore for Fields and drafted Darnell Wright to protect him, showing the belief the team has in him.

Advertisement

Players, analysts, and fans are all pegging Fields to have a massive season after the limited support he had during his first two years in the league. There is a lot of anticipation around Fields’ season, and it’s amplified by how much work he’s been putting in the offseason.

Fields has been training with Michael Vick this summer, the closest comparison to Justin Fields in NFL history. Vick was prolific with both his running game and his passing game, and by learning from him, Fields is clearly trying to absorb as much as he can to be the best he can.