AJ Brown’s Nephew is Not Getting Anything from the Eagles WR on Christmas & the Reason is Justin Jefferson

As the festive season approaches, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is making headlines for a family quirk that’s as amusing as his on-field plays are impressive. Brown, in a cheeky tone, declared that he wouldn’t be donning the Santa hat for his nephew this year.

This humorous revelation has fans scrolling through their feeds for more, with Brown’s own words promising a holiday season filled with playful rivalry rather than traditional gift-giving.

Despite his historic season, with stats soaring high, his nephew claims Justin Jefferson is his favorite player. Now Uncle A.J. Brown jokes that maybe Jefferson should take over the Christmas shopping list.

The Instagram post by ESPN reveals Brown’s playful gripe, stating, “My nephew’s favorite player is Justin Jefferson. lol It be your own family. We going to see if Jet gets him something for Christmas because I’m not lol.” This post has gathered reactions faster than a Jefferson touchdown.

Some fans teased that Jefferson should send over a signed jersey to seal the deal, while others shared their own tales of family members rooting for the competition. A fan commented, “Jet better send that boy a jersey😂😂” Another one wrote, “I don’t blame him. Jet never complained his way into targets.” A comment read, “Man don’t feel bad. I took my son to the Seattle game lil man start going for the Ravens😂😂”

How Does A.J. Brown Fare Against Justin Jefferson?

A.J. Brown has carved his name in the league’s history books with his impressive 5,300 receiving yards in 67 games, averaging 16.3 yards per catch. His hands have been reliable, with a catch rate of 63.1%, and his career’s longest reception stretches an impressive 91 yards. Brown boasts an average of 79.1 yards per game and usually reels in about 4.9 catches each time he steps on the gridiron. He has accumulated 1005 receiving yards this season, second in the league after Tyreek Hill.

However, Jefferson’s stats are nothing short of stellar either. In his career span of 55 games, Jefferson has a slightly higher catch percentage at 68.1% and averages 98.1 yards per game, which outpaces Brown slightly. This season, Jefferson has already racked up 571 yards and continues to maintain an impressive average of 114.2 yards per game.

Eagles’ star A.J. Brown is really showing his skills on the field this year, but there’s a funny twist off the field—he’s not his nephew’s top pick when it comes to football heroes. That honor goes to the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson.

This little family squabble, shared for everyone to see, reminds us that even the biggest names in football have personal lives filled with the same kind of jokes and teasing we all have.