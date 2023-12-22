Antonio Brown Blasts Former Teammate Ryan Clark For Claiming Steelers Have Had a Cancer in WR Room For Years: “Keep My D*ck Out Your Mouth”

July 28, 2012; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown (far left) and Steelers receiver Ryan Clark (second from right) have a heated discussion as Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley (left center) and cornerback Ike Taylor (24) intervene during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown had a successful run in the league and is arguably one of the best WRs in the history of the franchise. Brown has been known for his unapologetic approach when it comes to people pointing fingers at his football career. The former WR did the same when he ripped former Steelers teammate Ryan Clark for his baseless take.

Former football safety Ryan Clark appeared on ESPN NFL where he was asked for his viewpoint on George Pickens’ recent action during a game against Indianapolis Colts. Pickens refused to block a key play in the Week 15 game and later admitted he avoided it to prevent getting injured.

Speaking out his mind, Clark not only criticized Pickens but also brought in other former and current Steelers WRs into the discussion. He mentioned that there has been a consistent problem in the wide receivers group, which he described as a “cancer.” He highlighted ongoing issues in the team from the time of Antonio Brown to Juju Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, and now to George Pickens.

Ryan Clark highlighted that it is unclear how this problem began or if it was related to how Coach Tomlin manages the team. However, he stressed the need for something to change indicating a persistent challenge within the Steelers’ wide receiver group. Antonio Brown, after hearing Clark’s comments, expressed his displeasure and relied on his statistics to make his point.

Antonio Brown Goes off on Ryan Clark

AB defended himself by claiming he was a crucial player for the Steelers, contrasting Clark’s statement about him being a “cancer” in the wide receiver group. Brown replied to Clark and asked him to stop including him in the conversation as he is the best wide receiver in Steelers history. Former Steelers WR stated on X stated,

“What I got to do with this keep my d*ck out your mouth Ryan Smalls! I’m the best Steeler WR all time check stats hell u talk bout cancer I was the savior ! Matthew can u post me n Hines stats here”

Brown directly requested Matthew Luciow, who posted RC’s video on X, to include his stats for comparison with the legendary former Steelers WR Hines Ward.

Ward in his 14 seasons with the Steelers played in 217 games and caught 1,000 receptions for 12,083 receiving yards and scored 85 touchdowns. Meanwhile, during his nine seasons with the Steelers, Brown participated in 103 out of 130 games, securing 837 receptions out of 1275 targets for 11,207 yards and scoring 74 touchdowns.

Ryan Clark and Antonio Brown might be on the wrong note currently, but they were once teammates and played alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers. They shared the same team for four seasons from 2010 to 2013 following which the former safety went on to play for the Washington Redskins for his final season.