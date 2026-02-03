“Can’t Be Putting Our Bodies on the Line for the Satisfaction of the Fans”: Seahawks LB DeMarcus Lawrence on NFL Extending Regular Season to 18 Games

With each passing year, the NFL keeps inching closer to its long-term goal of expanding its global reach and putting more of its product in front of fans all year long. That vision obviously includes the idea of stretching the regular season from 17 to 18 games. And while league officials continue to frame it as a future conversation rather than a finalized move, players have already made it clear where they stand on the issue.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently addressed the topic, emphasizing that nothing has been finalized. He stated that an 18-game schedule is “not a given” and that there have been no formal discussions yet, but added that the league intends to engage with NFLPA leadership once priorities are aligned.

Goodell has also hinted in the past that a longer schedule could support the NFL’s international push, potentially opening the door for more frequent games outside the United States. That reasoning, however, has never sat well with players, and that sentiment has not changed even today.

At Super Bowl LX Media Day, Seattle Seahawks linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence offered a blunt, unfiltered response when asked about the league’s apparent interest in an 18th game. When told that Patriots owner Robert Kraft believes the expansion is “inevitable,” Lawrence didn’t mince words.

“I can’t control it. I can sit up here and holler all I want to. If that’s what they want, trust me, that’s what they’re going to get,” he said. But Lawrence drew a firm line when the conversation turned to player compensation. When asked whether players would need to be paid more to take on a potential additional regular-season game, his answer was immediate.

“Oh, most definitely,” Lawrence said, before adding, “If we play an 18th game, all players need to be compensated properly for that 18th game. We can’t be putting our bodies on the line just for the satisfaction of the fans, for the NFL, whoever it is.”

“This is coming from DeMarcus Lawrence. If we play an 18th game all players need to be compensated properly for that 18th game.” The Seahawks LB didn’t hold back about a rumored additional game. pic.twitter.com/rdSKR2HoyF — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 3, 2026

That statement from Lawrence really sums up the heart of the issue. For players, an extra game means another week of hits and tackles, another chance at long-term injuries, and another delay in recovery before the next season begins. Even with a second bye week, an 18-game schedule would push the calendar deeper into winter and leave even less time for bodies to heal.

From a football standpoint, longer seasons logically correlate with higher injury totals, which leads to more backups playing meaningful snaps late in the year. This can dilute on-field quality and force teams into deeper rotations.

So, the end result may be more games but not necessarily better football. A glimpse of this was seen in the recent Christmas Day NFL games, when the starting quarterbacks for the Commanders, Vikings, and the Chiefs were Josh Johnson, Max Brosmer, and Chris Oladokun, respectively.

On top of all this, there is also the question of longevity. Careers in the NFL are already short, and adding another high-impact game every year accelerates wear and tear.

For now, the decision rests with negotiations between the league and the NFLPA. But if the NFL truly believes an 18-game season is part of its future, Lawrence’s message is clear: it can’t come at the cost of player health without proper compensation and structural safeguards.