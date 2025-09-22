“Doesn’t Mean I’m Coming On Your Podcast Yet”: Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Julian Edelman After Patriots Hall of Fame Induction

Julian Edelman’s decorated NFL journey reached its rightful peak last weekend as the New England Patriots inducted him into the team’s Hall of Fame. And what a journey it has been.

For a seventh-round pick who entered the league as a quarterback before reinventing himself as one of the most clutch receivers in franchise history, the honor truly feels deserving. Across 12 seasons in Foxborough, the three-time Super Bowl winner piled up 620 receptions, 6,822 yards, and 36 touchdowns, capped by a Super Bowl LIII MVP. How many receivers have this resume?

Naturally, Edelman acknowledged all who helped him achieve this historic CV in his induction speech. And of course, it couldn’t have been complete without noting Tom Brady, the quarterback with whom he formed one of the NFL’s most prolific postseason duos.

Edelman credited Brady’s “standard, drive, and dedication,” recalling how the GOAT QB set the tone every single day over two decades and helped shape his mindset from his rookie days.

But as much as Edelman saluted Brady, TB12 also had plenty to say about his longtime teammate. Appearing alongside Rob Gronkowski on NFL on FOX, the former QB beamed with pride at Edelman’s induction.

“One of our favorite guys. I’m so happy. I’m so happy for Julian and that red jacket that I saw him put on as a Hall of Famer. He was so deserving,” Brady said.

The former QB then recalled watching Edelman evolve from a young player “who didn’t really find a role” into one of the “most dependable, consistent players in the history of the Patriots organization, which says a lot.”

And then, in vintage Tom Brady fashion, he broke the seriousness with a playful jab aimed squarely at his friend’s podcast venture. “Just because he’s got a Hall of Fame red jacket, Jules, doesn’t mean I’m coming on your podcast yet,” Brady joked, leaving Gronkowski laughing.

Gronk, of course, had to push back. He cheekily asked if Brady would at least consider appearing on his version of the show. And Brady, in reply, teased, “Maybe… Robbie G, for you, all right,” leaving the door half-open in the most Brady-esque way possible.

Funnily enough, Gronk is involved in two podcasts, Dudes on Dudes and Games with Names, both co-hosted by Julian Edelman.

So either way, Brady will end up across the mic from his former wideout if he does decide to join Gronk someday. And then, we’ll finally get to hear him reminisce about the old days with his buddies.